Megan Fox has called out politician Robby Starbuck for addressing her sons in dresses. He claims that he overheard her sons saying she forced them to wear girls’ clothes and the actress has now responded to his statement.

Jennifer’s Body actress, Megan Fox, has three sons, who she was pictured on an outing with while they wore dresses. Starbuck said that he used to live in the same gated community as her, adding that he saw her sons have a breakdown.

He described Megan’s relationship with her sons as “pure child abuse” and asked fans to “pray for them” after claiming that two of her children said they were “forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes.”

Megan Fox calls out Robby Starbuck

Megan is calling out politician Robby Starbuck after he accused her of child abuse in a Twitter post. She screenshotted his post, writing that she “really doesn’t want to give him this attention” before calling him a “clout chaser.”

She took to Instagram on June 11 and left the comments switched on, a feature on the platform that she usually turns off. It comes after the Transformers actress deleted all photos from her social media, before making a comeback.

Megan’s post wrote that he is “exploiting her child’s gender identity,” before adding that she has been “burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like him” many times.

Her sons seen wearing dresses

Megan’s three sons have been spotted wearing dresses. She opened up about her son, Noah, dressing like this in 2022, claiming that he started to do so from the age of two years old. She told Glamour UK in an interview:

Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.

She continued to add: “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Noah is described by Megan as “an unbelievable pianist” who “can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour.” The youngster is her eldest son and she “sends her kids to a school where the other parents are similar in their beliefs.”

Get to know Robby Starbuck

Robby claimed he lived in the same gated community as Megan. He is a politician with children who used to play with her sons at the local park and formerly worked as a video director for celebrities.

He describes himself as a “free thinker” and a “proud Dad” on his Instagram. Robby ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District but The Tennessee Republican Party ruled to remove him.

Starbuck successfully appealed the decision in court on the grounds that the Republican Party executive committee violated open meeting laws by making the ruling in a private meeting, but the court overturned the ruling.

