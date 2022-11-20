Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress











Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter

Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actress is no stranger to the big screen.

Her highly publicized relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has also dominated social media for the past few months as they have showcased their unique forms of PDA.

But despite being in the public eye, there is one thing many don’t know about Megan Fox – she is a die-hard Harry Potter stan, which has been confirmed in her most recent Instagram post…

The lioness in the dress

In her latest snap, Megan can be seen wearing a stunning one-shoulder black fishnet number for the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The actress posed against a white wall and showed off the floor-length dress as she gazed over her shoulder.

She topped off the look with a messy yet elegant updo, glossy pink lips, and long lashes.

Megan captioned the post: “2 events 1 night. When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching half blood prince ??? 😫🥺”

It certainly went down well with Harry Potter stans as they flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the reference…

“It’s always time for Harry Potter marathons, gingerbread and spending the whole day in bed,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Megan Fox is a Harry Potter stan, pass it on 🪄.”

“The fact that I was on Google [right now] to see what Hogwarts house Megan fox is in, and she posts this simultaneously… that’s beyond magic,” a third commented.

Megan is a Gryffindor

The caption may have come as a surprise to many but during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Megan revealed that she was actually a huge Harry Potter stan.

Talking about her hobbies and interests, the actress explained that she is a “crazy Harry Potter fan.”

After host Kelly Clarkson shared that she was a Gryffindor, Megan responded, “I’m a Gryffindor too.”

She added: “It’s actually super devisive when you do which house you’re in amongst your family because anyone who gets sorted into [Slytherin] is very upset about it.”

As soon as Kelly called Gryffindor basic, Megan was quick to defend the house and listed the traits that make them, “Brave, courageous, adventurous, that’s Harry’s house.”

She also revealed how her kids understand how obsessed she is with the franchise so every gift they get her, whether that be for Mother’s Day or Christmas, is HP-themed.

“I get Harry Potter mugs or Harry Potter journals or I got a quill for my birthday,” Megan said.

What makes someone a Gryffindor?

Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter series belong to this house, including Harry himself, Hermione Granger, the Weasley family, Neville Longbottom, and Hagrid.

Megan listed a few of the typical traits of a Gryffindor but Wizarding World have revealed the less obvious way you can belong to this particular house:

You can have an anxious disposition and be a Gryffindor.

You don’t have to love being in the spotlight to be a Gryffindor.

There’s nothing to say you can’t be highly intelligent and a Gryffindor.

You can be ambitious and belong to Gryffindor’s house.

You don’t have to be naturally reckless to fit into Gryffindor.

Loyalty can be one of your defining characteristics and you can still be a Gryffindor.

