









Hollywood couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are facing backlash over their Halloween costumes. The outfits caused controversy on social media as fans claimed they were not ‘respecting the Bible’.

Hours after fans gushed over Machine Gun Kelly’s black hair when he dressed up as Tommy Lee, others called out Megan Fox and her fiancé for their second Halloween costume.

After attending the Casamigos event in Beverly Hills, MGK, real name Colson Baker, and actress Megan posted a picture of the two in their second Halloween outfit.

The controversial post led to fans accusing the couple of ‘disrespecting’ the Catholic religion.

On October 30, Megan took to her personal Instagram to share photos of the couple celebrating Halloween weekend.

The popular singer dressed up as a priest. He sported a black and red robe embroidered with crosses and a red cross painted on his face.

The actress donned a black latex outfit with thigh-high boots and a long silver wig.

“On Sundays we take communion,” the 36-year-old wrote in her caption including a prayer emoji and a rosary.

Fans upset over the outfits

Fans accused both celebrities of ‘disrespecting’ the Catholic religion and cultural appropriation.

“What the hell is wrong with you people,” a follower slammed the couple.

Another fan commented: “Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.”

A third one wrote: “I can’t support this… Too far into disrespect.”

It comes after followers admired the duo for dressing up as former celebrity couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Other stars had also chosen the two iconic celebs for costumes, such as ex Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Reality Titbit reached out to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s representatives for comment.

Mr Pink turns heads with black hair

The couple rubbed shoulders with the star-studded guest list for Casamigos’ event in Beverly Hills. Other attendees included Tyga, Rebel Wilson, Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, as well as her partner G-Flip, and many others.

Making a big entrance, the couple dressed up as former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The 32-year-old actor debuted a new short black hair, grabbing the attention of many fans, who told him he “shouldn’t even go blonde again”.

In a message to her 20.6 million followers, Megan joked: “But are these even costumes.”

Colson and Megan recreated a photo of the couple shot in 1995 before the actress filed for divorce following three years of marriage.

