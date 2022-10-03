Megan Fox and MGK 'left no crumbs' after dressing up as Britney and Justin











Hollywood’s hottest couple Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have stepped up their fashion game and lately, they’ve been acing the themed concepts. The duo channeled their inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake vibes this week – and Megan Fox and MGK looked fab.

For the past few weeks, Megan has been traveling around Europe accompanying fiancé MGK on his Mainstream Sellout tour. Taking a short break from cheering backstage, the pair flew to the French capital to attend Paris Fashion Week, and their ensembles were spot on.

The couple also attended Milan Fashion Week, again, with coordinated fits. Yes, they’re definitely each other’s twin flame.

Megan Fox and MGK as Britney and Justin

View Instagram Post

Starting the month of October in denim, Megan updated her socials with a picture for Paris Fashion Week. Both stars followed a theme based on 2001’s circa pop legends Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Megan wore a similar outfit that the singer once wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. She completed the look with her new icy blonde hair down. As usual, Colton went for a grunge take on the fit, with black latex shorts, combat boots, and an oversized pink fuzzy vest with an open chest. Of course, the singer donned his pastel pink locks.

The 36-year-old actress captioned the post: “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school dropouts instead of Disney channel sweethearts.”

“Did we meet in sculpture class?” MGK responded in the comments.

Fans of both celebrities were in awe over their outfits. The couple, who have attended the most exclusive parties in Hollywood, traveled to Paris and Italy to show off their romance through their matching looks.

It seemed, in the eyes of the fans, Colton failed the vibe test. On the other hand, other followers saw a resemblance to Kim Kardashian for Megan.

A fan commented: “Oops, y’all did it again… Ate and left no crumbs.”

“Mom and dad are always on point,” a second one said

A third fan penned: “Nooo not Megan fox being Kardashianized noooo.”

View Instagram Post

The 32-year-old singer has been having a blast on his European tour. Fans also saw his daughter Cassie alongside for the ride with her doting dad.

Ticking off his parental duties, Colton brought his teenage daughter on an exclusive tour in Paris and Milan. He then shared their whole experience with his 9.6 million followers.

He wrote in his Instagram caption: “It’s my daughter’s first Europe tour. PS: 1st slide is a chair.”

The father and daughter went sightseeing at the Lovuve Pyramid, as well as Milan’s famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The last two photos show the singer partying with his fiancé in the city of light.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK