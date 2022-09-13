Megan Fox and MGK 'understood the assignment' as they stun for Beyoncé's birthday bash











Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly were some of the guests who attended Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday party.

Last Saturday, Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday with Hollywood’s most recognizable faces at their private Bel-Air mansion. To make the night more memorable, each attendee wore an outfit inspired by Roller Disco – bringing us back to the cool 70s ‘extravaganza’.

The night included the attendance of many stars. However, one of its most surprising guests was Hollywood’s hottest couple of the moment, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox. Amid the many rumors that the couple had split, Megan and MGK came through on the night.

Though fans were surprised by their invitation, many praised their own take on ‘Disco’.

Hollywood’s biggest stars gather for Beyoncé

A week after turning 41, the singer celebrated her birthday with her closest friends at a private mansion in one of Hollywood’s fanciest areas, Bel-Air.

Hosted by the singer and her husband Jay-Z, the event had the attendance of many well-known faces such as Zendaya, Drake, Lizzo, Adele and her beau Rich Paul, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, Ofsett, Kris Jenner accompanied by Kim and Khloé Kardashian. And of course, Megan and MGK.

All celebrities looked sensational. They followed up on Bey’s requests to dress up in their finest versions of the 70s Roller Disco. The birthday theme was also a perfect match for her recent album, Renaissance.

Megan and MGK make their own ‘Disco’ version

View Instagram Post

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly not only did they reach the top of Hollywood’s A-list of top celebs, but they also attended Beyoncé’s birthday party in style. Despite the recent rumors that Megan and MGK called it quits, what better way to break the silence than by attending Beyonce’s ‘extravaganza’ birthday bash?

The singer and actress both arrived in fur coats hiding their sparking outfits. The 36-year-old actress wore a silver sequined bikini top with a matching micro-short and heels. Completely the opposite, MGK opted for a sheer pink shirt and sequined purple pants as his nails matched his outfit.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to share insight snapshots of the event. Those included leopard-printed gigantic chairs and multi-color rainbow cutlery.

The couple “understood the assignment”

Megan and MGK became the topic of the conversation. Both said to have “understood the assignment” at acing the dress code. Many others began wondering why the two stars were invited to the party, as the couple haven’t previously been seen together with Beyonce.

Fans on social media also said that Beyoncé’s roller disco birthday party had more celebrities than the MTV Video Music Awards that took place two weeks ago.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK