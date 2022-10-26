









Megan Fox may live her life in the spotlight, but when it comes to her children, the actress keeps things a lot more lowkey and chooses to prioritise their privacy, which is why she rarely posts pictures of them on social media.

However, Fox has spoken about her children, family, and motherhood frequently over the years, including telling a pretty crazy story on a late-night talk show about how she could hear messages from her son, Journey River Green, when he was still in the womb.

Journey has grown up quite a bit since then, and is now five years old. Here’s what we know about Journey, as well as his two older siblings, Noah, and Bodhi…

Megan Fox welcomed son Journey River Green in 2016

In 2016, Fox welcomed her third child, Journey River Green, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox did not go down the traditional route of celebrities announcing their pregnancy on social media, and instead shocked fans when she rocked up to CinemaCon in Las Vegas with a very visible baby bump.

Green and Fox already had Noah, who was born in 2012, and Bodhi, who was born in 2014.

The couple wed in 2010, however, things did not last and in May 2020 it was confirmed that they had separated. Fox officially filed for divorce the same year and it was finalised in February 2022, People reported.

Journey River sent Fox ‘messages’ from the womb

During her pregnancy with Journey, Fox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the host about the “messages” she was receiving from her womb.

Although she didn’t hear “an audible voice,” Fox explained that you can hear messages “if you’re open to it.”

She continued on to say: “For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised.”

Journey is now five, while his siblings Bodhi and Noah are seven and nine respectively.

Fox hits back at question about her children on Instagram

On her recent Instagram post, a series of selfies of the star taken outside, Fox received a comment from someone asking where her children were.

Fox responded sarcastically, writing: “Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god, I knew I forgot something!! Quick someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel,” Fox wrote. “That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The actress rarely shares pictures of her children on social media and has previously called out her ex-husband Green for not cropping their kids out of his Instagram pictures.

In November 2020, Fox commented on a picture Green shared of Journey on Halloween. She said it is not that hard to “crop them out or choose photos that they aren’t in.”

She accused him of feeding that “pervasive narrative” that she is an “absent mother” and he is the “perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via social media. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!” Fox said.

Green deleted the picture and reposted another version with Journey cropped out.