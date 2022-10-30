









Hollywood is dressing up as each other for Halloween, and Megan Fox stunned when she began channeling Pamela Anderson. Despite her risqué costume, all eyes were on fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker (also known as Machine Gun Kelly) are no strangers to matching outfits, and this year’s Halloween was no different.

Going back to the 90s, the popular couple transformed into iconic Baywatch heartthrob Pamela Anderson and ex-husband, Tommy Lee, as they attended an exclusive Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

The two recreated a snap taken back in 1995 when the former couple, Pamela and Tommy, were at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Megan Fox transforms into Pamela Anderson

On October 29, Megan uploaded a series of snapshots on her personal Instagram account with her beau MGK. The pair dressed up as former couple Pamela and Tommy.

Spending their second Halloween as a couple, the actress and the musician attended a party in Beverly Hills hosted by Casamigos with other celebrities to celebrate the spooky weekend.

The star-studded event had the presence of Paris Hilton, Tyga, Rebel Wilson, and even newlyweds Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari.

The 36-year-old donned a latex dress, and a bleached wig to recreate the glam look. The skintight mini dress showcased her curves and was paired with platform heels.

“But are these even costumes,” she joked in her caption.

Sharing more content through Instagram stories, the couple were not shy to show off some PDA to their millions of followers.

MGK steals the spotlight with his dark hair

Despite Megan’s impressive transformation to the star, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off Colson, who dyed his hair black and cut it short for the occasion.

As fans are accustomed to seeing the musician in different hair colors, many agreed Mr Pink (as his Instagram bio states) “should never go blonde again”.

One wrote: “Dark hair is so good on Colson.”

A second fan said: “MGK looks good with dark hair! He should keep it.”

“Mgk with dark hair…. New level unlocked!” another followed commented.

“[YOU] TWO MUST BE HUNGRY [BECAUSE] Y’ALL ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

