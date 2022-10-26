









Megan Fox’s middle child Bodhi Ransom Green looks just like her, but fans rarely see pictures of her children as the actress prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

The entire world has seemingly been obsessed with Megan Fox this year, as she made headlines for her very public relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

However, while fans may get an insight into her life via social media, Fox has explained that it won’t be the same with her children. In fact, two years ago, she called out her ex-husband, and the children’s father, Brian Austin Green, for posting pictures of them online.

View Instagram Post

How old is Bodhi Ransom Green?

Fox and Green welcomed Bodhi in February 2014. He is their middle child, in between older brother Noah and younger brother Journey. Bodhi is now eight years old.

During her pregnancy, Fox and Green were unsure of how Noah would react to his new brother.

Fox told People: “I think that he’s going to be a nurturer. It’s a lot to expect, but he’s only 14 months now. I think he’s going to be an amazing big brother with time.”

Green, however, was less certain, and said that Noah was either “going to be great” or it would be “a battle.”

Megan Fox rarely shares pictures of her kids

Although Fox rarely posts photographs of her children on social media, she has shared a few snaps of Bodhi over the years, and it is clear that he is her spitting double.

From the dark hair to the bright-colored eyes, Bodhi looks just like his mom. However, Fox chooses to maintain her children’s privacy, which means that they don’t often feature on her Instagram page.

Earlier this year, Fox told Glamour that she cannot control the way other people react to her children, which is why she chooses not to put them on her social media very often.

In the same interview, the actress branded social media “sinister” and “evil,” explaining that although she has social media accounts, she doesn’t personally use them. Fox has someone who posts for her and she just decides what she wants to say.

View Instagram Post

Fox hits out at ex-husband for sharing pictures of their son

In November 2020, Fox took to her husband’s Instagram page to express her anger over him posting a picture which featured their youngest son, Journey, on Halloween.

In the comment section, Fox asked why Journey needed to be in the picture and said that “it’s not hard to crop them out” or “choose photos that they aren’t in.”

She went on to say that while she also had “a great Halloween with them,” her children remained “absent” from her social media.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” Fox continued.

Green took down the post and later replaced it with one of just himself.