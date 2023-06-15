Megan Fox has taken to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic quote from a book about ‘paying for sins’ after she and MGK have confirmed they’re still together with a range of public outings.

The couple first started dating in 2020, after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Machine Gun Kelly then proposed to the actress in January 2022.

We take a look at Megan Fox‘s post, and what was said.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Megan Fox’s ‘cryptic’ Instagram post

Taking to her Instagram stories on June 14, Megan posted a page from a Rupi Kaur book that read:

“Perhaps I don’t deserve nice things ’cause I am paying for sins I don’t remember.”

The Transformers actress added no words alongside the photo posted to her 21.2 million Instagram followers, but her long red nails were in sight.

In an earlier story post, the 37-year-old showed off her ‘fresh’ extensions, as she debuted her red hair transformation back in March.

Megan ‘restarted’ her Instagram in May

Around the time MGK and Megan’s breakup rumors started, in February, Fox deactivated her Instagram account. It’s now back up and running, however, her earliest post is from May 20, 2023.

The star made a comeback to the platform shortly after deactivating to shut down cheating rumors that had been flying around about MGK and his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

In a statement, Megan wrote: “There has been no third-party interference of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

She also took to one of Sophie’s posts to comment: “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand.

Sophie, you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

At the time of writing, Megan does not follow anyone on the platform.

The actress supports MGK on his world tour

Although rumors that the pair had split circulated at the start of the year, neither star outrightly confirmed or denied them publically.

Since then, they’ve been seen out in public together a number of times. Lately, Megan was spotted by fans supporting partner MGK at the Berlin show of his European tour.

The Bloody Valentine singer will be traveling around Europe for his music tour until September 2023.