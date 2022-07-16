











Megan Fox has uploaded an Instagram picture baring her midriff, but the caption is what has really taken fans aback. She stated that she “doesn’t exercise” underneath the snap of her in a bright green two-piece.

“If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor” were the hilarious words of actress Megan on her latest social media post. Forget Jennifer’s Body, all eyes are on her stomach in the striking photo.

The update has got her followers searching to find out whether she actually does work out or not, while trying to figure out if she has a specific diet. Was she joking or does the star just have really amazing genes?

Megan Fox ‘doesn’t exercise’

Megan stated that she doesn’t exercise in her recent Instagram post. Several fans took this as a comedy take on the photo, which clearly shows her flat midriff – and four strong abs – in full swing… surrounded by a green get-up.

The actress appeared to be having a laugh with her caption, adding: “If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor.” This made for an “inspirational” caption which fans thought “a Taurus would say”.

It seems that Megan has borrowed the funny quote about not exercising from late comedienne Joan Rivers. The truth is though, the actress is very open about her workout regime and so has gone for a sarcastic, jokey caption.

Many questioned whether Megan really doesn’t do exercise, with one fan jokily commenting: “Nobody gets those abs by ‘not working out’, otherwise I’d have them.” One source said she doesn’t work out, claiming she has sculpting done.

Her followers react to Instagram post

Several of Megan’s Instagram followers were in shock after her latest post, with some making jokes about the caption. The majority were genuinely hoping they could achieve the same look without having to exercise at all.

One fan simply commented: “Whatever you say sis.”

Another wrote: “The inspo that caption just gave me >.”

Those who were giving Megan backlash in the comments were quickly responded to by fans, who backed her up by revealing that she’s using a Joan Rivers quote rather than talking facts.

“Says the chick that’s gone on and on about how much Pilates she’s done…SWERVE”, reacted a follower.

Does Megan actually workout?

Yes, Megan does work out, according to reports. In fact, she has a very strenuous exercise regime, and uses mini circuits for 45-60 minutes of an hour-long session with personal trainer Harley Pasternak.

She focuses on bursts of cardio while using heavy weights. Hello Magazine also reports that Megan follows a five-factor diet which allows for five small meals a day – while she previously said she doesn’t have “any cheat days”.

Megan also uses EMSCULPT NEO to boost her workout regime, and has openly shared her experience on Sthetics. This is a machine using combined technologies to result in more fat reduction and more muscle growth.

Her trainer previously told People that, like her diet, she follows a five-factor workout. He said:

There are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower-body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down.”

It was just weeks after giving birth to her son that Megan started working out often, and voila: she got her ultra-toned slim physique back. She also worked out during her entire pregnancy back in 2012, and the routine has stuck since!

