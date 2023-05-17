Megan Fox’s appearance on the cover of the latest edition of Swimsuit Illustrated has prompted conservations around serious topics, such as body-image issues and as well as the deep meaning associated with her tattoos, including one on her ribs.

The Transformers star looks stunning in the 2023 issue of the magazine, as she stripped down to a bikini suit to pose in the lush water of the Dominican Republic.

Megan Fox is one of the most sensual celebrities in Hollywood, and the Swimsuit Illustrated cover draws attention to the meaningful inks on her body and issues associated with its image, which she’s shared in videos filmed during the photo shoot.

We understand it’s hard to decipher what’s written on her ribcage only by looking at the glamorous picture. So, we have explained its beautiful meaning here.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Megan Fox’s ribcage tattoo is a beautiful poem

It isn’t clear when exactly Megan got the elaborate tattoo on her side, but it is said to have been penned by the actress herself.

The tattoo on her ribcage reads: “There once was a little girl who never knew love until a boy broke her HEART.”

Despite recent speculations that Megan and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly have broken up – which they shut down with PDA during a Hawaii getaway – the tattoo isn’t dedicated to the musician and has existed from before they got together.

The beautiful tattoo is etched opposite the Nietzsche quote inked on her back and reads: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

She’s covered in similar interesting inks

From her nape to the ankle, Megan has several more interesting inks.

She has a Chinese symbol for strength drawn on the back of her neck and a tattoo referencing the final scene in the play King Lear by William Shakespeare on her right shoulder blade. It reads, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”

On her left wrist, she’s got a design that resembles yin and yang and a colorful tattoo depicting an intertwined moon and a star just above her right ankle.

Megan had also got Marilyn Monroe’s face inked on her right forearm, which she eventually got rid of as she didn’t want to attract “negative energy” in her life. She made the decision after learning about Marilyn’s struggles with mental health disorders.

Actress opens up about body-image issues

Megan opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia while shooting for the magazine. The condition makes one think there are defects with their body, while others don’t necessarily look at it the same way. This results in the affected individual being overly critical of their appearance.

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body—never, ever,” Megan shared.

The actress said she has always been obsessed with her looks since she was little, before adding: “And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

“The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” she said.