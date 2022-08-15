











Megan Fox and MGK have been the “it” couple for a while now but are the pair’s PDA-fuelled relationship over as rumors swirl that Megan may have left the musician in 2022.

MGK proposed to Megan a few months ago and the ring he got her has been revealed to replicate actual thorns. Fans have been feeling the thorns in their sides now as rumors swirl that the couple has parted ways.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Why people think MGK and Megan have split in 2022

Many are under the impression that there’s trouble in Megan and MGk’s relationship following a celebrity gossip article by Gawker titled “Celebrity Breakup Watch: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.”

While the story doesn’t establish that the couple has broken up, it highlights Megan’s Instagram activities, from which MGK has been missing for a few weeks now.

It also states that she hasn’t spoken about him publicly since the premiere of MGK’s documentary Life In Pink. However, MGK is currently on tour, which could be the reason for his absense on Megan’s Instagram feed.

Megan’s engagement ring has thorns in it

Fans have been feeling the pain from the breakup rumors, much like meg will be on her wedding ring finger as MGK revealed that the almond-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring he proposed to Megan Fox, not only cost $340,000 but is designed to hurt like thorns if removed.

He recently told Vogue, “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.” This comes as MGK continues to portray his “love is pain” mentality.

Some people have been keen to point out that this ‘love is pain’ mentality could set a potentially harmful example for younger fans and doesn’t necessarily represent a “healthy relationship.”

Fans react to the breakup rumors

Most fans of the couple have been shocked by the rumors and are hoping they aren’t true. One fan on Twitter said:

I swear bro Megan Fox and MGK better not break up I love them way too much.

Another said, “I swear if these rumors are true I’m gonna cry. Meg and MGK CANNOT BREAK UP!!!”

However, there have been a few commenters in support of the breakup and they have also been making their opinions known online. One person hilariously said:

Frantically trying to break up MGK and Megan fox before they have a baby and name it “sludge” or something.

Another said, “Therapy isn’t enough I need Megan Fox to break up with MGK.”

