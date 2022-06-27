











Megan Fox is 36 years old, but as we look back on her younger days, it’s clear her Transformers role did more for her than just bring her into the limelight. From no make-up to her 2008 look, we looked back at her changes.

The Jennifer’s Body actress actually made her debut in the movie industry on 2001’s Holiday in the Sun, but fans are now wondering what she looked like when she first launched herself into widespread fame.

Now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Megan’s appearance is hitting mainstream media way more often. Everyone is obsessed with their relationship but also wonder how she looked years before their romance.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Megan Fox in younger days

Megan Fox looked incredibly different in 2006, when she would have been around 20 years old. She posed at the Texas Chainsaw Massacre premiere that year with much smaller lips and far less prominent cheekbones.

With more naturally-tanned skin and a set of far less white teeth, Megan still looked striking on the red carpet but didn’t quite has as much confidence like she has grown to have today.

The camera flash brought out her blue eyes at a premiere during her early acting days. At the time, she had a regular role on ABC sitcom Hope & Faith as Sydney Shanowski until the series was cancelled in 2006.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The Transformers actress without make-up

Megan is known to always be full glam, especially with the paparazzi often following her around. Her Instagram posts are full of snapshots of the actress with a face full of make-up, but she can still go au naturel.

In 2014, she shared a photo wearing zero make-up shortly after waking. At the time, she had much lighter brown hair rather than the dark locks she’s had on her head for several years.

More recently though, it’s not common that Megan goes without make-up. Despite this, she has kept the snapshot without any foundation on up on her Instagram page, but did admit that she has a filter on the image.

TEEN MOM UK: Meet MTV star Megan from series 7 on Instagram

Her 2008 era in looks

Megan at The 2008 MTV Movie Awards saw her with fuller lips and a much more adult look. By this point, she was only in her early twenties, but oozed a sense of confidence that she didn’t have two years prior.

In 2007, Fox played the lead female role of Mikaela Banes in live action film Transformers. So it’s no surprise that Megan had come into her own just a year later with the same dark locks she still sports today!

Other looks in 2008 included Megan wearing a baby pink short dress at the MTV Movie Awards as well as another pink number at the GQ “Men Of The Year” Party at Chateau Marmont Hotel in November that year.

Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK