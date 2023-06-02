Megan Thee Stallion’s rumored new man, Romelu Lukaku, has a net worth far greater than the rapper. She was recently linked to Travis Kelce when unconfirmed dating rumors swirled, but she’s allegedly now with a soccer player, Romelu.

The rapper has been spotted cozying up to a new man, Romelu Lukaku. As dating rumors circulate social media, many are asking what Romelu and Megan Thee Stallion’s net worths are compared to each other.

Megan and Romelu attended a wedding over the weekend together. The Inter Milan soccer player is known to have made millions in his successful career, but just how much richer is he than the successful rapper?

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘new man’

Megan and Romelu Lukaku are not official yet, but her new man appears to be the FC Internazionale player. She attended a wedding with the sportsman over the weekend, where they were spotted cozying up.

Romelu was seen with the rapper at a teammate’s wedding in Lake Como. The two were seen holding hands, sitting together, and talking throughout the celebration. In 2020, Megan rapped, “I got me a European papi out in Italy…”

Meg and her boyfriend of two years, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, recently broke up, with the rapper confirming she is single. Meg and Pardison no longer follow each other on Instagram, but neither do she and Romelu!

She was linked to Travis Kelce

Megan has not only been linked to Romelu but also to Travis Kelce, who she was rumored to be dating in April. But Kelce is reportedly on and off with sports journalist Kayla Nicole.

The pair shared a few moments at the Country Music Awards and they spoke for a few minutes, which is where the rumors began to fly. According to rumors, Travis Kelce allegedly invited Megan Thee Stallion to the awards.

The rapper allegedly made the trip on the Kansas City Chiefs player’s private jet. And to add to the rumors, Twitter users quickly pointed out that Kayla unfollowed both Travis Kelce and the famous hip-hop artist last month.

Megan and Romelu Lukaku’s net worth

Megan’s net worth is $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, while Romelu’s is a whopping $150 million, Marca reports. In March 2021, Megan won three Grammy awards: Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

Romelu, on the other hand, is in an entirely different job industry. He became one of only five players to score fifty Premier League goals before turning 23, and is the fifth-youngest player to score 100 goals!

Manchester United recruited Romelu in 2017, offering a transfer fee of $96.61 million after Wayne Rooney’s exit. Megan was paid $2 million to appear in a Cheetos ad and a $3 million deal with Time Inc for a documentary.

