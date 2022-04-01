Mehgan James is in a Bad Girls Club of her own judging by Instagram in 2022













After launching in 2006 on the Oxygen Network, Bad Girls Club gripped reality TV viewers enough to continue for a whopping 17 seasons. The show wrapped up in 2017 but over the season, many of the cast members have gone on to have further fame.

Bad Girls Club’s initial seasons were filmed in LA but as the seasons rolled on the show took place in locations including California, Miami, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Mexico and more. One of the stars of Bad Girls Club season 9, in Mexico, was Mehgan James. So, let’s take a look at the Bad Girls Club alum’s Instagram in 2022…

Ex on the Beach | New Season Trailer | MTV BridTV 9079 Ex on the Beach | New Season Trailer | MTV https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lh9F8WbQ82A/hqdefault.jpg 976728 976728 center 22403

Who is Mehgan from Bad Girls Club?

Mehgan James appeared on Bad Girls Club Mexico during season 9 in 2012.

She was an original cast member alongside Ashley Dye, Falen Ghirmai, Natasha Smoot and co.

At the time of filming, Mehgan was 21 years old. She hails from Houston, Texas and had the nickname on the show of ‘The Texas Temptation’.

NO WAY: Why Howard Stern is envious of MGK and Pete Davidson’s ‘bromance’

Bad Girls Club: Exploring Mehgan’s Instagram

Bad Girls Club alum, Mehgan can be found on Instagram @mehganjames with 1.1M followers in 2022.

She tags shopping and retail IG page, The Super Spiritual, in her Instagram bio as well as clothing brand The Outfit Locker.

Mehgan is followed on IG by Nicki Minaj, Nene Leakes, Cardi B and more celebrities. By the looks of things, music is her forte nowadays, she’s dropped a single in 2022 called Hello and links the song in her Instagram bio.

Mehgan can often be seen showing off her outfits on the ‘gram, displaying some flawless hair and makeup, promoting brands such as Ciroc vodka and much more.

The BGC star holds nothing back when it comes to posting to the ‘gram and is pretty much as real as it gets. She has no qualms about posting personal content to do with her surgery journey and took to IG in 2020 to share her breast augmentation story.

Screenshot: Bad Girls Club season 9 episode 1

Mehgan James is on TikTok, too

As well as having over 1M followers on Instagram, Mehgan has almost 300K followers on Twitter.

The music star also has TikTok and has gained around 530K likes since she started her account.

Mehgan can be found on TikTok under the handle @supermehg and often joins in with the latest trending videos and crazes on her account.

As per Famous Birthdays, Mehgan previously dated former NBA player Kedrick Brown but judging by her TikTok and Instagram pages in 2022, she doesn’t post with a romantic interest at the time of writing.

OMG: Why G Herbo and Ari Fletcher’s Instagram beef won’t end any time soon

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK