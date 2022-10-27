









Meghan Trainor will complete the Australian Idol judging panel when she joins Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands the 2023 series.

Australian Idol returns to Channel 7 after over a decade, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The competition show was originally scheduled to return in 2021 but got canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show has launched the careers of popular Australian singers such as Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-Lee, Casey Donovan, and Courtney Act.

Meghan Trainor joins the Australian Idol judging panel

American singer Meghan, known for her iconic All About That Bass and Dear Future Husband hits, was announced to be part of the judging panel for the Australian singing contest, hosted by Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie.

It’s not the first time the 28-year-old has participated as a judge. In 2015, Meghan appeared on season eight of The Voice, as an advisor for Team Blake. Three years later, she made her debut as a judge in seasons one and two of The Four: Battle for Stardom.

In 2020, the popular singer participated as a coach in series nine of The Voice UK. Fans will now see the star in the upcoming series of Australian Idol in 2023.

“Idol is an iconic show. I grew up watching it and I am honored to be involved. Can’t wait to sit front row and meet new talent,” Meghan told her co-star Harry.

“I haven’t been to Australia since 2015, so I’m really excited to get to see the whole country and basically get to live there!”

Meghan gets tricked to do a BLACKPINK shoutout

@zoemevorah thank you for saying hi to my cousins 😭😭😭😭😭 @Meghan Trainor ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor View TikTok

That was a ‘Pretty Savage’ prank. During a fan meet and greet, Meghan got tricked into giving a shoutout to a fan’s ‘four cousins’ who couldn’t make it to her show. Cheekily, the alleged cousins were the members of BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

The encounter was posted on TikTok and instantly went viral earning more than a million views in 24 hours. In the video, the fan approaches the singer who is signing copies of her new album and asks for a shoutout to her absent cousins.

“Can you say ‘hi’ really quick to my cousins? They couldn’t make it,” the fan asks. “It’s Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo,” she tells Meghan who was clueless they were the names of one of the world’s biggest girl bands.

The 28-year-old singer then said: “Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Joo-soo? Jisoo. Hi! Thanks for not coming, but it’s OK. I love you anyway! Yay!”

Uploading the clip on social media, the singer replied to the video saying she was “so jetlagged” but was a big fan of the K-pop group.

“IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE. Love u anyways,” she wrote. In another reply, Meghan commented: “I love Blackpink.”

