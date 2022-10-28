Meghan Trainor says overnight success of All About That Bass made her 'sick'











Meghan Trainor has revealed that both her voice and mental health “couldn’t keep up” with the overnight success of her hit song, All About That Bass.

All About That Bass was released in 2014 and took the music industry by storm. Off the back of the release, Trainor received three Billboard Awards nominations, winning two, along with two Grammy nods.

All About That Bass was praised by many for its body-positive lyrics as it encouraged women to embrace their curves. When asked if she knew it would be such a hit, Meghan said: With that song, I thought it was a cool song, whatever, but I didn’t think anyone was gonna hear it.”

The 28-year-old has recently revealed that she struggled with the overwhelming success of her debut single…

Meghan Trainor got sick from overnight success of All About That Bass

In an interview with CNN, the singer-songwriter revealed that she found it difficult to cope with the overnight fame and hectic schedule that she was thrown into after the song took off in 2014.

She continued, “The schedule got crazy and my voice couldn’t keep up, my mental health couldn’t keep up. I got bronchitis all the time. I was so sick, I didn’t know how to take care of myself.”

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian Trainor was asked about being ill from her busy schedule, she explained: “I think because the song was so successful so fast, none of us could handle the schedule.”

She also admitted to finding it hard to turn opportunities down: Everyone was asking us to do everything and we hated to say no to anything, so we said yes, and eventually I just crashed.”

Trainor then revealed her favorite way to do an interview: “I actually am lying in bed. I just landed in Canada, and I’m in bed doing all these interviews in my sweatshirt and sweatpants.”

Meghan Trainor joins the Australian Idol panel

Meghan Trainor is joining Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands as a judge in the 2023 series of Australian Idol.

Australian Idol returns to Channel 7 after over 10 years and fans can’t wait to see the competition show back on screens. This isn’t Trainor’s first rodeo and In 2015, Meghan appeared on season eight of The Voice, as an advisor for Team Blake.

Then in 2018, she made her debut as a judge in seasons one and two of The Four: Battle for Stardom. In 2020, the singer participated as a coach in series nine of The Voice UK.

Talking about the upcoming series of Australian Idol in 2023, Meghan told her co-star Harry: “Idol is an iconic show. I grew up watching it and I am honored to be involved. Can’t wait to sit front row and meet new talent.”

She continued, “I haven’t been to Australia since 2015, so I’m really excited to get to see the whole country and basically get to live there!”

