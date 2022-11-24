Melissa Gorga‘s Instagram followers aren’t big fans of her interior design choices and her latest addition to her mansion, black fabric chandeliers, turned into her followers making ‘Dementor’ comparisons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is living her best life. Releasing her inner interior designer and adding new pieces of furniture to her new home after it being under construction for more than a year.

However, fans were unimpressed and began mocking her new black cloth chandeliers. They simply claimed they “were not it”.

Melissa Gorga shows off her new chandeliers

Melissa and her husband Joe have finally moved to their new home in New Jersey with their three children. The couple had been waiting for more than a year for their dream home.

On November 23, Melissa went to her personal Instagram account to share with her 2.7 million fans a recent addition to her mansion. With the help of various home decorators, the RHOBH built her home.

“Foyer design. It’s all about simple elegance this time. The ceiling design is so simple yet so important,” she captioned.

In the carousel of images, the 43-year-old added a video showing snapshots of her home. From the entryway to the stairs and the view from the second floor.

Fans are not feeling the ‘hideous’ chandeliers

Although fans were happy with their new home – just in time for the holiday season – others weren’t too impressed with the decorations.

Underneath her post, some of her followers began mocking the expensive fabric chandeliers as “hideous”. Other fans got more creative and started comparing them to the trash bags and creatures in Harry Potter.

A fan commented: “These “chandeliers” are not it.”

“Beautiful home, not a fan of the chandeliers,” another added.

A third follower wrote: “Up close they look pretty but from a distance, it appears as though you covered your lights with three huge garbage bags. Perhaps pictures and angles are not doing them justice.”

“That’s where the Dementors went,” one joked.

Are Melissa and Joe leaving RHONJ?

Screenshot from Hayu’s YouTube: Melissa Gorga &…

Excited for a new chapter, it’s unsure whether more of Melissa and Joe – and their new mansion – will be shown in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During last month’s BravoCon, co-star Jennifer Aydin shared that The Gorga’s future on the series was uncertain though they were “holding on for dear life”.

His future on the show comes after feuds with co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, with whom he has been in an on-off relationship for years with plenty of drama between the two.

However, the reality star said the couple had “no plans” to leave the show despite all the drama between the group and missing Teresa’s wedding last August.

Melissa joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011.

