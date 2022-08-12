











RHONJ fans, you can all relax – Melissa Gorga isn’t going anywhere! After much speculation about her future on the show, the reality TV star took to her Instagram story on Thursday to address the rumours.

Talk of Melissa leaving the franchise came after comments she and husband Joe Gorga made about their strained relationship with his sister, Teresa Guidice, especially as she wasn’t invited to her wedding with new beau, Luis Rueles.

Via her Instagram, Melissa said she “never said” she or her husband were leaving the show. Reality Titbit has the story, check it out.

Melissa isn’t leaving RHONJ

Via her Instagram on Thursday, August 11, Melissa made a direct statement to her fans:

People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show, I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving RHONJ.

Earlier in the day, Melissa addressed skipping Teresa’s wedding in a new episode of Melissa’s On Display podcast. This is where fans appear to have gotten the rumors from.

Melissa and Joe didn’t attend Teresa’s wedding

During the podcast Melissa candidly spoke about why she and her husband didn’t attend her sister-in-law’s wedding. She explained:

Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list of reasons in our heads. There was something that went down at the finale of filming the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Despite Melissa not being able to go into much detail about the reasons why she didn’t attend, she did say that, given what happened, it would have been weird for her and Joe to be at the wedding. Melissa went on to explain:

There was plenty of reason for Joe and I to say it would be very strange – including everyone in that room, by the way – to look at Joe and I to say, like, ‘Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day.’ It would be strange.

Teresa still has an issue with them joining RHONJ in the first place

The wedding wasn’t the only issue discussed by Melissa and Joe during the podcast as it seems their decision to join the show more than a decade ago remains an issue with Teresa. Referring to accepting their invitation to join the show, Melissa explained:

What you can be upset with is we actually accepted the invitation, we accepted the proposal. Yes, we did. Did we do that? 100 per cent. Did she, deep down, not want us to do that? I’m sure. I’m sure that’s what’s irked her, but guess what? I can take an opportunity just like anyone else.

What seemed to be the hardest thing for the couple to accept was Joe not being at his sister’s wedding. Despite all that they have been through, Joe said he felt “hurt.”

