Melissa Gorga's before and after's prove she's stunning even with surgery













Melissa Gorga is one of the leading ladies on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and she joined the show for its third season in 2011 and has been a fan favourite ever since. While it is obvious that the mother of three has been stunning past and present, many fans are convinced that she has had some sort of cosmetic procedure done.

The reality TV star has admitted to having certain things done in the past but has denied others. Reality Titbit has all the details on Melissa as well her then and now pictures and the confirmed procedures she has had done.

RELATED: Move over Gia Giudice, there’s a new iconic RHONJ song coming to Bravo

Meltdown: Three Mile Island | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9597 Meltdown: Three Mile Island | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nAOIH8HRdDo/hqdefault.jpg 996347 996347 center 22403

Melissa Gorga. Picture: Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Best Relationship Moments | Real Housewives of New Jersey | Bravo

What procedures has Melissa done?

Melissa has been accused of having many procedures since she joined the show but she only spoke up about them a few years ago after being accused of having four nose jobs by her co-star, Jacqueline Laurita.

In 2016 she spoke up and confirmed that she had a nose job done privately, she said:

Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job, but it’s my secret to tell, not hers. Some people ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine, too. It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point. Melissa Gorga

The reality star also admitted to having two breast augmentation surgeries in the past, one when she was in her twenties and the other when she was older because it was recommended by her doctor.

Surgeons think she has had more done

Many viewers are convinced that she has had other work done and it’s not only fans, surgeons and professionals also speculate that she has had more done. For example, Dr Samela Sunder of Encino says:

It appears she may have had a chin augmentation and volume added to her cheeks. She appears to have more youthful skin and contours, similar to the results of the Butterfly Lift. She appears to have invested in quality medical grade skin care treatments, and medical micro-needling with PRP.

RHONJ: Meet Luis Rueles’ two sons as he and Teresa start their blended family

Fans have also commented

Fans online on Twitter have also chimed in the past with their theories, however, the main overruling comment is that even if she has had more work done, she is absolutely stunning!! Some tweets include:

Tbf, even if she has had more work done, Melissa Gorga is unreal and you can tell she’s a natural beauty!

Melissa has deffo had work done on her face, she looks great but it’s a lot more than a nose job.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK