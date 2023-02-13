MGK and Megan Fox ‘break up’ rumors are circulating after she deleted her Instagram pictures of them together. Just a few days before V-Day, she appears to no longer be Machine Gun Kelly’s Bloody Valentine…

The celebrity couple stole our attention from the moment MGK got down on one knee and gave her a thorn ring. However, questions about their relationship status are on the rise as Megan Fox appears to have deleted Instagram.

Neither MGK nor Megan has confirmed the speculation at the time of writing. Reality Titbit has the latest on what’s going on with the pair, especially as they were spotted holding hands on Saturday night (February 11).

MGK and Megan Fox ‘break up’ rumors

MGK and Megan are facing break-up rumors, but it’s not the first time the celebrity couple has been subject to this speculation. However, this is the first time the actress has removed her Instagram since they became an item.

The two were photographed on Saturday, February 11, just a couple of days before she removed her account. However, by Sunday, there were a few hints that suggested MGK and Megan may have split up.

Firstly, she removed pictures of MGK from her Instagram. She followed rapper Eminem, who MGK has a longstanding feud with, and posted a photo of herself with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Megan Fox’s thorn ring

Just months after MGK proposed to Megan, the ring he got her was revealed to replicate actual thorns. MGK revealed that the almond-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring, which cost $340,000, is designed to hurt.

He recently told Vogue, “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.” According to E! News, the couple is planning an unconventional, moody wedding which could see the bride sporting a colorful bridal gown.

Since Megan flashed her thorn ring, fans have grown in concern about how she’d actually take it off if she ever needed to. One wrote on Twitter amid break-up rumors: “But did Megan fox take that ring off???”

Did Megan delete her Instagram?

Yes, Megan appears to have removed her Instagram. Her profile cannot be located on the social media platform, but this could mean that she’s simply deactivated it and may activate it when she wishes.

MGK, on the other hand, has kept his profile active and still has photos of them together. The last pic shared to his Instagram was back in September 2022, but they’ve been pictured at public events up until February 2023.

