MGK called Megan Fox “hot” after showing affection at a red-carpet launch event of her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

After months of break-up speculations, MGK and Megan Fox might have just dropped a slight hint that they are back together.

The musician and actress had an adorable interaction on Thursday (May 18, 2023) when Megan attended a launch event for her SI swimsuit cover.

The couple started dating in 2020 and have been facing split rumors for months after Megan wiped all of her Instagram posts and the pair skipped the 2023 Met Gala.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MGK calls Megan Fox ‘hot’ at SI swimsuit cover party

Megan and MGK showed a rare red-carpet affection for each other months after they were hit with breakup rumors. The pair attended Thursday’s launch of Megan’s Sports Illustrated cover issue.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together or posed for pictures, MGK showed affection for Megan while she was giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight.

The Transformer actress was talking to a reporter when MGK suddenly appeared behind her and asked to take a picture with her.

When asked by the reporter what he thought about Megan’s SI swimsuit cover, the musician had one word as he responded: “Hot”. Check out their adorable interaction in the video below:

Megan and MGK were seen in Hawaii

Most recently, Megan and MGK were seen in Hawaii. They traveled to the stunning destination back in April and were photographed by paparazzi.

In the viral pictures, the two were spotted holding hands as they headed to a romantic beach walk in Hawaii on two different occasions.

During the second outing, they were all smiles as MGK gave the actress a piggyback ride over the cobbly shore.

Megan denied infidelity rumors

The pair have kept a low-key profile in recent months after the actress took down all of her Instagram posts.

The removal of all of Megan’s social media posts led to various rumors, and she later took to the platform to slam infidelity rumors and offer an explanation. She wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”