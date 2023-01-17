Machine Gun Kelly dubs his latest Milan Fashion Week look “if Jules from Euphoria went to Milan.”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer appeared at Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fall/Winter 23/24 show in the Italian fashion capital, serving up a silver look from head to toe.

Machine Gun Kelly (referred to as MGK) was one of several famous faces who appeared at the fashion show. The White Lotus stars Theo James and Adam DiMarco have returned to Italy for the event, joined by the likes of Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre.

Let’s take a look at MGK’s headline-making look inspired by a key character in Euphoria.

Machine Gun Kelly channels Euphoria’s Jules at Milan Fashion Week

Kitted out in a silver suit head to toe, Machine Gun Kelly took some queues from Euphoria’s Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) when it came to his styling. Wearing a similar hairstyle to the Euphoria character, MGK had his bleach blonde locks swept into a high spiky bun. He added a swoop of dark silver eyeshadow, reminiscent of the glittery looks seen in the HBO drama.

MGK completed his silver look with some rhinestone-encrusted jewellery on his fingers.

Making a nod to the fashion show he was attending, Machine Gun Kelly had a Dolce & Gabbana logo flashing on his necklace as well as on his silver structured t-shirt.

This is not the first time the comparison has been drawn

While MGK has now made his intentions to look like Jules from Euphoria clear, fans of the HBO drama have been saying the same thing for years.

“Someone said MGK looks like Jules from euphoria and I can’t unsee it,” one fan tweeted last November.

This came after an image of Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox went viral, where the musician sported an outfit reminiscent of the Euphoria character’s wardrobe.

Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

MGK claps back at Fashion Week critics

Despite sparkling at the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fall/Winter 23/24 show, some fans were not too impressed by Machine Gun Kelly’s Euphoria-inspired look.

But the rapper had a quick fire response for those critics.

Shortly after posting his “if Jules from Euphoria went to Milan” photos to Instagram, MGK tweeted a shutdown of any hurling criticism at the musician. “You can’t comment about my style if you have none,” MGK simply stated. The Emo Girl musician hasn’t added any further comments about his Milan Fashion Week look.

Machine Gun Kelly and Euphoria cast crossover

While Machine Gun Kelly’s sartorial choices have been compared to the Euphoria cast before this month, the musician has also collaborated with one of the cast members.

In 2018, MGK started filming Big Time Adolescence, a coming-of-age comedy which also features Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, 25, stars as Cassie in Euphoria and Holly in the comedy film. The movie released the following year, in January 2019.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has several acting credits under his belt. He was roped into Big Time Adolescence with his real life best friend, Pete Davidson, who plays Zeke in the film.

MGK and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney have collaborated on a number of projects since, including MGK’s short-film, Downfalls High.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Redbox