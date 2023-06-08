Megan Fox and Jason Statham turned up the heat with a risque encounter in the new trailer of the upcoming Expend4bles movie.

The first trailer for Expendables 4 has arrived, nearly a decade after the third movie in the franchise debuted in 2014. The fourth installment features a star-packed cast, including Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, and Jason Statham.

Megan and Jason have turned all eyes on them as they play a couple in the new movie and the new trailer includes a sneak peek of their joint steamy scene.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Jason Statham and Megan Fox turn up the heat

Jason and Megan have turned all eyes on them with their steamy scene in the first trailer of Expendables 4.

The trailer depicts them as a romantic couple as Jason’s character returns home to find that Megan’s character will soon be leaving for a new mission that he has no clue about.

“Welcome home, honey,” she tells the Transporter star and reveals that he’s not “invited” on the new mission.

The pair heat up the trailer when they get involved in a feisty change on the floor as Megan’s character refuses to reveal the classified documents.

The movie also stars newcomer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Randy Couture, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais. You can watch the new trailer below:

Fans react to Jason and Megan’s scene

The YouTube video uploaded by Lionsgate Movies attracted a lot of reactions, with many people joking about how good Megan and Jason look together in the new trailer.

“I have to say that seeing Jason Statham together with Megan Fox was not on my Expendables bingo card,” one viewer reacted.

A second one joked: “You know the Transporter delivered that package in real life and MGK ain’t going to say s*** about it.”

Another said: “Never believed that I would see Megan Fox and Jason Statham in the same movie, what a duo, wow.”

Someone else joked: “Now I know why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t work out.”

Megan and MGK were seen at a recent event

In related, news Megan and her boyfriend MGK recently showed a rare red-carpet affection after they were hit with breakup rumors.

The pair attended Megan’s Sports Illustrated cover issue event on May 18, 2023. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, MGK showed affection for Megan while she was giving an interview.

The Transformer actress was talking to a reporter when MGK suddenly appeared behind her and asked to take a picture with her.

When asked by the reporter what he thought about Megan’s SI swimsuit cover, the musician responded: “Hot”.