











Some people only know of Machine Gun Kelly because of his relationship with Megan Fox as one of the “it” couples. However, true MGK fans will know he has been making moves for a while and has most likely racked up a pretty penny for all his hard work.

The musician doesn’t just create music, he is also an established actor, featuring in some well-known movies. Now fans want to know just how much MGK might be worth.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MGK’s net worth explored

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Richard Colson Baker, is an American rapper who – according to CelebrityNetWorth – has a net worth of a whopping $25 million (£21 million).

During the course of his career, MGK has emerged as one of the most unique and popular hip-hop artists in the music industry, growing from nothing to something in a short space of time.

Outside music, MGK has also found considerable success as an actor, which has contributed to his impressive net worth.

MGK’s early career

After college, MGK knew he wanted to be a rapper so he convinced an MC manager to help him launch his career. That was when he adopted the name Machine Gun Kelly due to his extremely fast-paced lyric delivery.

MGK started performing at local venues and eventually appeared at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. He also appeared on MTV2’s Sucker Free Freestyle. He then released his second mixtape, 100 Words And Running.

MGK took a major leap forward when he released the single Alice In Wonderland, which won him numerous awards and made him well known before the release of mixtape Lace Up.

Following this successful run, MGK collaborated with Juicy J on the single Inhale. In 2011, MGK was approached by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who signed him to Bad Boy Records.

Find someone that looks at you the way Megan Fox and JXDN look at MGK. pic.twitter.com/ucw47DUlPC — sarah (@jxdnshossler) July 1, 2022

MGK’s acting career and personal life

Since becoming well-known for his music, he has also become known for his impressive acting skills. MGK has appeared in films such as Beyond The Lights, The Land, Bird Box, The Dirt, and Big Time Adolescence. He has also appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out.

In terms of his personal life, Kelly has a child from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon. Their daughter, Casie, was born in 2009.

In the past, he has dated models Amber Rose and Sommer Ray and in May 2020 he began dating actress Megan Fox.

