











Howard Stern’s radio show has been running since the 1970’s and the radio and TV personality is recognised all over the world of interviewing huge names in the industry. The Howard Stern Show has been airing on Sirius XM Satellite Radio since 2006 and in March 2022 he had Machine Gun Kelly perform on the show.

MGK and Howard Stern touched on many interesting subjects during the interview and Machine Gun Kelly performed two songs, one of which was a cover of System of a Down’s Aerials. So, let’s find out more about what MGK said in his Howard Stern interview and why Howard Stern is envious of MGK and Pete Davidson’s bromance.

MGK said he was “lucky to know” Taylor Hawkins

Howard Stern mentioned the late Taylor Hawkins on his show and Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he’d actually seen Taylor Hawkins two days before his passing.

MGK described the Foo Fighters drummer as a “beautiful soul” and added that he wanted to tell Taylor Hawkins’ kids that their dad made them: “feel so confident in ourselves“.

The 31-year-old added: “He went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment” and said: “We were all lucky to know him“.

MGK and Megan Fox experienced ayahuasca

During his March 30th interview with Howard Stern, MGK was asked if he went on an ayahuasca experience with Megan Fox.

He said that the two had experienced ayahuasca and that on his third night (of the experience) he lived three lifetimes. The second lifetime that he lived, MGK said that he: “was a beggar and in my head I had this crystal and I kept offering it to people as energy, they couldn’t see that it was a crystal they could just see it as me asking for money with a bowl in my hands.“

Howard Stern said it made perfect sense to him for MGK to have a vision like that: “You had to beg your father for love, in a sense you were looking for a mother.”

Howard Stern is envious of MGK and Pete Davidson’s friendship

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé, Megan Fox, got engaged in January 2022 and Howard Stern was intrigued as to when the two are going to set a wedding date. Howard also asked if Pete Davidson will be MGK’s best man.

Howard said: “I don’t have best friends like you and I’m envious of this“.

The radio presenter recalled some stories of MGK and Pete Davidson having fun including a memory of the two celebrating Dave Chapelle’s mother’s birthday and renting out a theatre to watch a film with Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian.

