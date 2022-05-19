











Megan Fox has only gone and glammed up her ring finger even more with a matching tattoo to Machine Gun Kelly. They’ve already ‘drank blood’ from each other, and they’re not afraid to draw more with fresh ink…

Since that iconic engagement, Megan and MGK have become one of the most watched couples in the celebrity world. So when they decided to get matching tattoos before marriage, fans were in shock at the daring move.

Does this mean Megan really is the musician’s Bloody Valentine? They each have a hefty amount of ink on their bodies already, so we looked into the meaning of their new tattoos, as well as their other body art.

MGK and Megan Fox’s matching ink

Megan already has MGK‘s nickname tattooed on her collarbone – which he inked on her – so when they both got matching voodoll doll ink, it wasn’t even the first time she devoted her body art to him.

They each got voodoo dolls inked on their ring fingers, marking the same spot their wedding rings-to-be will sit. During a compilation of photos shared to MGK’s Instagram, they debuted their matching tattoos.

Voodoo dolls are typically used in a spiritual sense to help people with healing and as a way to communicate with deceased loved ones, but they have also been seen as representative of casting spells.

The ink pays tribute to their real-life mini matching pink voodoo dolls. During the same IG post, they also were seen riding on Space Mountain in Disneyland and enjoying a Las Vegas trip for the Billboard Music Awards.

Since MGK sometimes goes by “the gunman,” according to Twitter users, Megan’s collarbone tattoo reads “el pistolero,” which is the Spanish translation of the same phrase.

Their tattoos explored

MGK has at least 83 tattoos and counting on his body, so getting the voodoo doll inked wasn’t an unusual experience for him. One of his pieces of ink is his name in initials, AKA Machine Gun Kelly. He also has a cannabis tattoo.

“S*x, drugs and rock and roll” is one of the quotes inked on the musician’s body. Megan, however, doesn’t have anywhere near as many, but still boasts at least nine tattoos, but removed an ink tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

The actress got the ink when she was 18 years old because she idolized the icon. However, in 2011, she decided to get it removed. She has kept the rest, including a Chinese strength symbol and a ying yang tattoo.

The couple’s relationship timeline

MGK and Megan Fox began dating in 2020. The couple announced that they were engaged on the January 12th 2022 via Instagram, a day after the musician had popped the question.

It came almost two years after they first met on a film set, namely Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass. And it wasn’t long before they began spending time together in Los Angeles post-filming.

Just two months later, in May 2020, they were spotted getting takeout food together in California amid speculation that Megan was isolating away from her ex-husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green.

Her ex also released a podcast confirming that he and Fox had been separated since the end of 2019. Then, MGK and Megan weren’t shy to share their romance, with her appearing in his Bloody Valentine video.

