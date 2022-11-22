MGK's bizarre AMAs claim questions US moon landing but he's still 'going to Mars'











Machine Gun Kelly questioned whether the US moon landing was real while collecting the award for Favourite Rock Artist, during his acceptance speech at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night, November 20.

MGK released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout in March 2022, which was his second collaboration with producer Travis Barker.

The album was initially titled Born with Horns, a phrase they both got tattooed on their forearms as a result. However, MGK decided to change the name last minute and the Blink 182 drummer’s reaction to the news was priceless.

MGK fed into the conspiracy theories that NASA faked the 1969 moon landing, such theories have long been debunked. However, some still believe it was a hoax so the United States could beat Russia in the space race.

Megan Fox is absent from 2022 AMAs

The 32-year-old, who is engaged to Megan Fox, walked the red carpet alone donning a purple Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in inches-long silver spikes made of gunmetal.

It was at the AMAs in 2020 when MGK and Fox made their red carpet debut but no wonder Fox decided to sit out of this ceremony – it would have been a safety hazard for her to stand next to her man.

Thankfully no one lost an eye as a result of his outfit, even Lionel Ritchie who had the pleasure of sitting next to him all night.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The 2022 American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) MACHINE GUN KELLY, LIONEL RICHIE

MGK makes bizarre claim questioning if we went to the moon at AMAs

The Mainstream Sellout artist started his speech by petitioning for the microphone stands to be raised as he was forced to bend down to talk before raising it. The 6-foot-4 performer joked: Thank you to the fans who got me here, and I love you. I just want to say I’m petitioning for longer mic stands next time.”

The “Maybe” singer defended himself against rock music critics as he fired back at fellow musicians saying: “There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong,”

He continued: “I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then we went there… supposedly… and these two rock albums were me going to the moon. But I’m not exploring the universe yet, and I am all genres.”

MGK questions moon landing whilst announcing ‘we’re going to Mars’

After questioning the moon landing, MGK drew attention to his purple suit which he noted in the speech was “really uncomfortable to pee in.” Then, as he concluded the monumental moment the rocker’s speech got bleeped out.

Kelly said: “We’re going to Mars, motherf******!” before throwing the mic stand and storming off stage. MGK then repeated the phrase in an Instagram post following the ceremony.

The accolades just keep coming through for Kelly as he has also recently received a Grammy nomination. Upon the news, MGK cleverly captioned an Instagram post: “Call me what you want as long as it starts with ‘Grammy nominated.’”