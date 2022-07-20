











Machine Gun Kelly fans went wild this week at his performance in the Kia Forum in Inglewood for his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour as he brought out some pretty special guests. One of those is the infamous Lil Wayne.

MGK brought him out to perform “Drug Dealer” and “Ay!” live for everyone in attendance and Wayne wasn’t the only famous guest to be brought onto the stage.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Lil Wayne performed with MGK

During the concert, MGK surprised his fans by bringing Lil Wayne out to sing two of their popular songs together, “Drug Dealer” and “Ay!”. Watch the video of the pair performing together below.

Fans went wild for the pair as well as the other famous faces he brought onto the stage.

Later on, Halsey and Blackbear joined him to perform “Forget Me Too” and “Make Up Sex.” Willow and Lavigne, both of whom opened the show, returned to the stage to sing “Emo Girl” and “Bois Lie,” respectively. Other famous faces joined MGK as well.

Fans got to see 7 artists in one

On Twitter, fans have been going crazy as they are in awe at seeing not just MGK but the other guests. These included Travis Barker, Blackbear, Lil Wayne, Halsey, Avril Lavigne, and Willow. One fan tweeted:

I really saw mgk, black bear, Halsey, Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, willow, Lil Wayne and Kourt kardash all in one night.

Also in attendance to support Barker’s return was his new wife Kourtney Kardashian. The two tied the knot in May in Portofino, Italy after two previous ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas.

Travis performed at the MGK concert

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to post a video of her husband performing at the concert. According to msn.com, Travis and Machine Gun Kelly performed Bloody Valentine and Tickets To My Downfall together.

As reported by Billboard, during the performance MGK exclaimed:

Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing the drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here? Playing the drums right now!

The performance has been described by fans on Twitter as “iconic”.