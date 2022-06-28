











Machine Gun Kelly has paid tribute to his late father Colson on his Hulu ‘Life in Pink’ documentary, where he details how his dad “kicked him out” growing up before he started living in the basement and playing music.

The musician’s father died in 2020 after MGK watched him “suffer a lot”. During his recent documentary, Megan Fox’s beau apologises to his parent and promises that they will do things better during their next life.

Since the show was released on June 27th, viewers are wondering when MGK’s father passed and what happened to him. Reality Titbit explored their father-son relationship as fans discuss the events of the documentary.

MGK’s father kicked him out

Following his high school graduation, Machine Gun Kelly ended up living in his basement with a friend after his dad kicked him out. His father died on the one-year anniversary of his emotional 2019 album Hotel Diablo on July 5th 2020.

He worked on creating music while making burritos at a local Chipotle. Although he was later on the verge of getting evicted from his apartment, he landed a record deal with P. Diddy’s label after getting discovered from a performance.

His mother left him and his dad when he was still young, but MGK recently rekindled a bond with her. Due to his dad’s depression and unemployment, he also had to endure bullying from other children in the neighborhood growing up.

Speaking with British GQ in July 2019, Kelly told the magazine that if he was to apologize to any one person, it would be his dad. He revealed that he often broke rules, which included getting arrested and pretending to go to school.

Despite his father kicking him out initially, they wrote music together and the star even got the approval of his father several months before he died. He revealed he had “never felt a pain this deep in my life” when his father passed.

Life in Pink pays tribute to Colson

MGK apologises to his father in a heartfelt tribute on Hulu’s Life in Pink. A clip which shows the musician paying his father a visit in hospital had several viewers in tears, in which he opens up about how sorry he is. MGK said:

I watched my dad suffer a lot. The last time I heard from him, I was like ‘I love you so much and I’m so sorry for how we lived this life together. We’ll do it better on the next one.

It took MGK and his dad 25 years to get along. He also said he received a missed phone call from his late father two weeks after he died, which he took as a “sign he was looking for” in a Pop Crush interview.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Their father-son relationship

The Fall Out Boy band member was raised by a single father, who had mental health issues as per Daily Mail, from the age of nine years old. His dad had depression and couldn’t hold a job, meaning they grew up in poverty.

MGK has previously admitted that he only had two different outfits to wear at one point and sometimes slept in a chair instead of a bed. His mother left his dad for another man, which made him feel “resentful” of her for some time.

Machine Gun Kelly and his father didn’t see eye-to-eye for most of his life. After his dad died, MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – shared an Instagram story explaining that he visited his dad in the hospital hours before his passing.

The Hotel Diablo creator shared a screenshot of the song “Old Man” by Neil Young. “It was 4:44 PM when I left the hospital the last time I saw my dad,” he wrote at the time. “This was the last song we sang together.”

