MGK's sparkling Dolce and Gabbana bling was gifted to him after runway show













Machine Gun Kelly is making some serious moves in the music industry, but it’s not without fans catching eye of his Dolce and Gabbana bling. He was gifted the jewellery after a runway show and has been wearing it ever since.

He is fiance of actress Megan Fox, just brought out a Hulu show called Life After Pink and is now channelling his inner diva by consistently wearing a D&G bracelet and matching earrings. And his success hasn’t gone amiss.

Many fans are wondering where they can get their hands on the same jewellery pieces, but a Reddit source revealed the collection has not yet been made available by the designer. Despite this, we found very similar pieces by D&G…

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

MGK’s D&G jewellery was gifted

Machine Gun Kelly once done a runway show with Dolce & Gabbana, which includes the lip jewellery, bracelet and earrings he has been wearing. However, many are under the impression that they aren’t available to buy yet.

He walked for D&G’s Men Show in January 2022, attended by his fiancee Megan Fox. Modelling for the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 collection in Dubai, MGK wore a white silk double-breasted suit covered in pearls and studs.

In fact, the musician opened the show by performing two of his songs from his album Ticket To My Downfall, emerging in front of a 20-foot tall LED screen lit up with his name in bright pink graffiti.

Fans want the artist’s designer bling

Several of MGK’s fans have noticed just how often he wears the D&G earrings he was gifted. As a result, many are hoping to get their hands on the same jewellery pieces, and have asked fellow fans if they have any idea.

While some believe the artist had them “custom-made”, others think they’ll be too expensive to buy unless you’re “rich”. One fan said three months ago that they aren’t available yet and revealed they should be on offer to buy soon.

They wrote: “They aren’t released yet. Dolce and Gabbana had a runway with MGK which also includes the lip jewelry he’s been wearing. I was at the DB in Champs-Élysées and they said it’s just not released yet.

“Hopefully in the next couple months we’ll see them available.” However, there are some logo earrings available on the D&G website. A single logo earring piece similar to what MGK wears is available for $185.

His other designer pieces

MGK has been sporting D&G for ages, including t-shirts, bracelets, earrings and even lip rings. There are several other designer pieces he has in his wardrobe, from a Balmain suit to a classic pair of Dr. Martens.

During the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May, MGK and Megan Fox rocked up together, with him wearing a black Balmain tuxedo. He then wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and Chris Habana jewelry at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

He isn’t the only celebrity to sport D&G’s clothing. The Kardashian family were reportedly paid to wear their clothes to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding as part of a hefty brand deal. The town near the Italy ceremony even set up D&G stalls!

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

