











Michael Keaton is well-known for starring in huge blockbuster movies such as Batman, Batman Returns, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man: Homecoming and many more. His breakout movie role saw him play Bill Blazejowski in Night Shift in 1982. Michael first began acting in TV when he was 23 years old.

As the years have gone by, Michael Keaton has landed many more TV and film roles – and he’s won almost 70 awards for his talent. The actor boasts two Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, five Critics’ Choice Awards and many more. Keaton has maintained his appearance throughout his career, looking so young in 2022 some fans are jokingly claiming he must have had plastic surgery to look that good.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael is 70 years old

Michael Keaton was born Michael John Douglas in Pennsylvania in 1951. He celebrates his birthday on September 5, which means he’ll turn 71 in 2022.

He was married from 1982 to 1990 to actress Caroline McWilliams. They had a son in 1983, Sean Douglas, who is a songwriter and record producer. Sean has two children, making Michael a grandfather.

Michael was also in a relationship with Friends actress Courtney Cox from 1990 to 1995.

Some fans jokingly claim Michael Keaton has had plastic surgery

Over the course of Michael Keaton’s career, many people have taken to the internet to comment on his appearance. One person tweeted in 2015 to ask whether Michael had had a “nip and tuck“.

After seeing Michael at the 2017 Golden Globes, one person took to Twitter to claim: “OMG! What happened to Michael Keaton’s face?“

However, another fan blasted all that trolling when they tweeted in 2010: “Watching Michael Keaton on Letterman. It’s refreshing to see an actor age gracefully, without bad plastic surgery.“

Michael spoke about how he’s maintained his youthful appearance in an interview with Metro in 2017. Female First reports he said he looks older than he’d like to and blamed that on the harsh weather of Montana and the amount of time he spends outside.

However, Michael also said in his life he had “gone out with enough women” who’ve said “you’d better put this cream on your face“, adding he “wasn’t kidding“.

In his Metro interview, Michael said: “The past ten years or whatever, I have put more creams and lotions on my face to try to save myself. I laugh at it – but I think maybe it works.”

Photo by Barry King/WireImage

Michael Keaton isn’t the only youthful-looking celeb

There are many Hollywood celebrities who famously choose not to opt for surgical enhancements as they age. Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Julia Roberts are just a few, People reports.

Many more famous faces appear as ageless as Michael Keaton. Paul Rudd, Adam Levine, Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Lopez are all celebrities who leave fans scratching their heads as to how they don’t appear to be ageing as the years roll by.

Michael Keaton may be a grandpa, but he appeared in Morbius in 2022 and fans will get to see him in Batgirl and The Flash, so it doesn’t look as though he’s slowing down either!

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

