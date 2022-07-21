











Girls supporting girls, and we love to see it. Michelle Pfeiffer talks wonders about Britney Spears after the singer praises the Catwoman in her latest Instagram post.

Britney Spears is no stranger to surprising her millions of Instagram followers with extravagant dances and lengthy paragraphs.

For this week’s delight, the 40-year-old singer decided to compliment the iconic Catwoman, interpreted by Michelle Pfeiffer. She even dressed up as her.

Things didn’t end there. The actress proceeded to give back the compliment by completely fangirling about Britney. Ops, she did it again.

A ‘huge fan’ of Britney Spears

On July 20, Britney Spears share a snippet of the iconic Catwoman 1992 movie and shared her opinions and appreciation on the actress, who turned into the sweet and innocent Selina Kyle to the badass Catwoman we know of today.

But who can blame her? Catwoman became a total crush of many, and Britney is just throwing a massive Thursday throwback in the best way possible.

As the Toxic singer wrote a lengthy paragraph, she told her 41.8 million Instagram followers: “I feel like she’s the most charming, sexy, and alluring woman. This scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life!!!“

Despite never having seen the actress in person, she proceeded to compliment her for her exceptional performance. Same Britney, same.

She continued: “She is sick in this movie in the most conventional way possible!!! The disaster she exposes before the gates of hell are revealed in anticipation and biting down at its best she gives hell a whole new meaning. I respect that.”

“There’s been a lot of remakes since then, well damn tons, but honestly I don’t think anyone can come even close to that scene alone,” Britney concluded before proceeding to share her respect and love for the actress.

As many fans, as well as well-known celebrities, agreed with the singer, Michelle Pfeiffer also wanted to leave her message for the singer by returning the compliment: “Wow, Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment – I’m a huge fan.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A breakout star with a whopping net worth

Even though it’s been three decades since Michelle performed as Catwoman, fans think she is the best actress who has portrayed the well-known role.

As per IMDb, due to Pfeiffer’s performance, Batman Returns earned a total gross of $267 million in 1992 out of an $80 million budget. The movie also earned two BAFTA and Academy Awards nominations.

Many years later, Catwoman has appeared in recent and popular films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, and also Avengers: Endgame. It is also set to reappear in the 2023 film of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Throughout the years, Michelle herself has also gone to appear in other popular films such as What Lies Beneath, New Year’s Eve, Mother, and Maleficent.

At the age of 64, Pfeiffer has continued to make big moves in the Hollywood industry, which reflects her incredible net worth of $250 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

A-list celebrities who have interpreted Catwoman

Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s been 30 years. But just like it happened to Spiderman, Superman, and Batman, many legendary characters have seen various celebrities attempt the role. Ever since Michelle have given away her mask and costume, well-known actresses have interpreted the role of Catwoman.

First to last, in a series or on the big screen, these are the actresses to have donned the Catwoman suit.

Julie Newmar Lee Meriwether Eartha Kitt Michelle Pfeiffer Halle Berry Anne Hathaway Camren Bicondova Zoë Kravitz