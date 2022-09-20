Michelle Visage unrecognizable in decades-old throwback photo next to BFF RuPaul











Michelle Visage is almost unrecognizable in a throwback photo from up to 30 years ago. Today marks her 54th birthday, iconic pictures of the judging queen from the 90s demonstrate how the star has slayed each and every year.

Throughout her time on television, Michelle Visage has gone through many transformations. Though the personality shares adventures on her social media, now and then, Michelle adds a few throwback snaps for her followers.

Fast-forward almost three decades later, she looks completely unrecognizable. Celebrating life at 54, clearly, she’s “always had the moves”.

You need to see this throwback photo. Can you recognize her?

Michelle from the 90s is unrecognizable

View Instagram Post

Back in the 90s, Michelle was a free spirit that loved to live her life to the fullest – and she still does. Now sporting her long dark hair, the reality star went through a phase of rebelling and chopped it all off.

Three days after revealing how she iconically sported short hair in the past, she posted another photo of herself donning curly locks. This was apparently during her red lipstick and “pre silicone” phase.

“Clearly, I’ve always had the moves… Ask me in 1990,” she captioned.

Posting various snaps of young Michelle on Instagram, you have to do a double take when you see her with short blonde hair and a natural make-up look.

Michelle Visage’s friendship with RuPaul

View Instagram Post

RuPaul and Michelle’s friendship goes way back. Way, waaaaay back. I mean, just look at how young the two were in the picture.

The duo became friends in the late 80s after meeting in the clubs in New York. They both enjoyed taking part in the Voguing era and embracing the iconic fashion.

RuPaul went on to become an international drag queen and television personality, whilst Michelle entered the world of music with the pop group S.O.U.L.S.Y.S.T.E.M and Seduction. Nonetheless, both remained good friends – and still are each other’s biggest supporters.

Their close friendship was demonstrated after Michelle joined as a permanent member of the judging panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race in season three (2011). It came after a few temporary appearances. The social media personality has stayed true by his side ever since and as his longest co-host.

Serving looks and new hair

View Instagram Post

Years later, Michelle now looks spectacular with her long, dark and two-toned hair.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, she began to experiment with her locks. Fans encouraged her to stop using hair dye and let her natural hair grow. Listening to her millions of followers, she began to embrace her gray hair, and it has become a part of her signature look.

Sharing her different outfits and hairstyles with two million Instagram followers, fans can agree Michelle’s look is pure Seduction.

One wrote: “Elite breathtaking heartthrob.”

A second one commented: “Okay but you look so good.”

A third one said: “I’m SCREAMING!!! You look so gorgeous.”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK