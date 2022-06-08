











In 2021, Teresa Giudice’s then-boyfriend, Luis Ruelas made his reality TV debut on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since then, Bravo fans have seen Teresa and Luis’ relationship blossom, they’re now engaged and due to get married in the summer of 2022.

Given that Teresa Giudice is an OG of RHONJ, her daughters are also Bravolebrities. Gia Giudice’s song Waking Up In The Morning went viral in 2021 and now it looks like Milania Giudice is making headlines, too. So, let’s find out more about Milania Giudice’s relationship with Luis’ son Nicholas.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Milania has been on RHONJ since she was 3

When Teresa Giudice first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she had four very young children and the third-youngest Milania was just three years old.

Milania’s difficulty in her father’s absence was documented on the Bravo show and Joe Giudice’s stint in prison appeared to affect her the most out of her sisters.

However, Milania now has a step-father and two new step-brothers in her life in 2022 and it appears that all of the Ruelas-Giudice kids are getting on really well.

Milania Giudice and Luis’ son Nicholas hold hands

Judging by Milania Giudice’s Instagram post on June 6th, 2022, the whole family went to a Coldplay concert to celebrate Nicholas’ birthday.

Milania can be seen walking hand in hand with Nicholas and also wrote in her Instagram post caption: “Happy 21st Birthday Nick I love you @coldplay we love you“.

Sixteen-year-old Milania often takes to the ‘gram to share posts of herself with her family on their birthdays and special occasions.

Milania Giudice walking hand and hand with Louie’s son, Nicholas. He has autism and Milania is AMAZING with him.



Milania has always been incredible with people who have special needs, as we saw with Jacqueline Laurita’s son!



Teresa has raised such angels❤️ #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/sVSGu5gGIF — RealiTEA (@Realitytvkid) June 5, 2022

Luis Ruelas has two sons

While Teresa Giudice’s life and family have been part of RHONJ for many years, less is known about Luis Ruelas and his kids.

Luis has two sons, David and Nicholas.

His eldest son is currently living away at college, but Nicholas lives with Teresa, Luis and the Giudice girls.

