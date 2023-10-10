Miles Nazaire opens up about having muscle dysmorphia in a brand new show on Channel 4. In his first-ever news documentary, Miles tells his story as well as interviewing other people on the subject. The Made In Chelsea star shares his experiences and journey to understanding the condition.

Channel 4 viewers will see another side to Made In Chelsea’s ladies’ man, Miles, in 2023. While his romances and feuds have been well-documented on MIC, the reality TV star’s documentary gives a glimpse of what life has really been like for him over the past few years.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Miles Nazaire talks muscle dysmorphia

Taking to Instagram on October 9, Miles Nazaire explained his new documentary shows his personal experience with “disordered eating, depression, social isolation, and plastic surgery,” as he “strived for impossible physical perfection…”

The Twenty-seven-year-old Made In Chelsea star learned all about a condition called muscle dysmorphia in his show and despite being “nervous” is sharing it with the world.

Web MD writes of the condition: “Muscle dysmorphia (MD) is a psychopathological condition — which means that it affects your thoughts and behaviors in problematic ways. People with muscle dysmorphia are obsessively concerned with their muscularity and leanness…”

Untold: Obsessed with Muscles

Miles’ documentary, Untold: Obsessed with Muscles will be available to stream in October 2023.

After seeing the teaser trailer for his doc, Miles said on his Instagram Stories that he’d been working on the project for a long time and that he was “super proud” of what’s been created.

Miles described the series’ topic as “something he’s wanted to talk about for a long time.”

He adds that he wanted to “shed light on how it is a real issue”. The reality star continues: “…it needs to be researched more and understood more by the public and medical experts…”

Miles was ‘in a dark place’

E4 star Miles took to Instagram back in August to explain he began training four years ago. He said that he feels some benefits of the gym including “discipline” in “all areas” of his life.

However, it also comes with a downside for him as he “constantly looks in the mirror wanting to fine-tune” himself.

Miles shared that he was looking for 25 people to interview for his “powerful” documentary.

He wrote: “I’m making a documentary about Muscle Dysmorphia – or Bigorexia as some call it – and looking for people under 25 to talk with me on camera about their experiences. This condition is the feeling of never looking muscley enough no matter how hard you train and how strict you diet.”

He also said in October that he went through muscle dysmorphia “alone,” adding that he was in a “dark place.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.