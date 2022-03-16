Ty Young and Mimi Faust split despite WCW Instagram post a week ago













Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta first launched back in 2012 and one of the original cast members on the show was LAHH Atlanta OG Mimi Faust. She’s appeared in every season since and returned as a guest cast member in season 10 in 2021.

Appearing alongside Karlie Redd, K. Michelle, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and co, Mimi Faust carved out a career for herself as a reality TV star. She was in a relationship with DJ and record producer Stevie J on and off for 15 years and since that romance ended, Mimi moved on with Ty Young. However, it seems that the couple has hit a rough patch in 2022.

Mimi Faust and Ty Young were engaged

Mimi Faust and Ty Young have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few years.

The two began dating in 2016 and Ty first proposed to Mimi in 2020.

However, less than a year after Ty proposed, the couples’ engagement was called off.

Then, for a second time around, the two got engaged again in January 2022. Ty popped the question for the second time at Mimi’s 50th birthday party.

When the pair called off their first engagement it was due to “growing in different directions” as per Essence, but now it seems that their second engagement has been called off for a different reason.

In March 2022, a viral video circulated showing Ty Young cosying up to another woman. Since the video has come out, Ty announced that she’s a single woman as per Hot New Hip Hop. So, their engagement must’ve been called off.

Mimi posted a WCW post to Instagram

While Ty Young stated that she’s single as per HNHH, this may have come as a shock to Mimi and Ty’s fans as just six days prior to the viral video circulating, Mimi had posted a #WCW photo slider to Instagram, showing her appreciation for Ty.

Mimi tagged Ty in the eight-photo-slider as well as the hashtags #WCW, #We and #Us.

Many Instagram users commented on the post showing their support for Mimi and Ty as a couple, one wrote: “I love y’all” and another said they were glad the two got back together.

Mimi Faust and Ty Young split in 2022

Since the video of Ty Young and another woman circulated in March 2022, Ty said that she’s a single woman as per HNHH.

Mimi also took to Instagram on March 15th to share a quote post that read: “Breathe and remember who the f*** you are“.

She also took to Instagram Stories to share a quote that read: “Be so solid that they lose credibility trying to throw dirt on you“.

In and amongst IG Stories promoting her clothing brand, Ty has also shared some quotes following the video’s circulation.

Mimi Faust’s fiancée, former WNBA star Ty Young, was spotted out in LA. pic.twitter.com/FLFPL7BEU8 — BACKUP ACCOUNT (@JasmineBrandTHE) March 15, 2022

