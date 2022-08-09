











Since we were introduced to Miona and Jibri on 90 Day Fiance after they met during one of Jibri’s tours with his band, The Black Serbs, fans have been patiently awaiting their marriage.

At times we thought it may not happen but a surprise picture on Miona’s Instagram – and an iconic episode of 90 Day – has confirmed the couple’s marital status.

The reality TV stars are finally married, and the pictures look like something from an album cover. Let’s check it out.

Miona and Jibri are married

Miona posted a compilation of wedding pictures to her Instagram on August 8, with the caption:

HUSBAND AND WIFE!!! 💍 🤍 We are sending love and light to everyone who has followed our love story! @south_ofjune took these incredible photos @voguemagazinecall us!!!

The pictures show the newlyweds at Joshua Tree in California, where they shared their special day in the desert. According to sportskeedia, there were no guests at the wedding. The report stated Jibri’s parents were unable to attend their son’s wedding despite him offering them last-minute plane tickets.

Wedding celebrations sidetracked by arch

In true 90 Day Fiance style, the wedding was recorded and we got to watch the day unravel. And there was certainly some drama, most of it around an arch.

Jibri’s grandma officiated the wedding and was concerned about the sun setting as time dragged on. Miona was more concerned about making sure she got the wedding of her dreams. She wanted to get married at the beach and was extremely upset when told it wouldn’t be possible.

Jibri’s friend was supposed to bring the arch – commonly used in weddings – but he was running late. Miona was asked several times to stop waiting and proceed with the ceremony but she made everyone wait for hours until they arrived.

It certainly frames this beautiful picture:

Fans react

Twitter blew up with comments and memes about the episode, with one viewer saying: “This arch looks like two support beams from the rafter. I can’t [deal] with the drama.”

Another said: “Is Miona marrying Jibri or this arch? The anticipation is killing me.”

One fan appeared concerned, claiming: “Miona is more concerned about her wedding photos and that kind of stuff than actually being happy about being in love and getting married 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

However, not all comments were critical. Many Miona and Jibri fans were over the moon for the couple.

One wrote: “Congrats! Finally these two are married. What beautiful photos.”

