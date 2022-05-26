











Molly-Mae could be argued as one of the most successful contestants on Love Island of all time (with an estimated millionaire net worth). Despite not having won on 2019’s Love Island, Molly-Mae has been making some big moves. Fer fame has skyrocketed since the ITV show and she’s turned her success into millions.

Born and raised in Hertfordshire, Molly-Mae Hague was born on May 26, 1999. At the age of 23, she is already a self-made millionaire and the creative director of one of the biggest online shopping brands in the world.

According to Bio Overview, she has an estimated net worth of £3 million with her boyfriend Tommy Fury. Her personal Instagram account and home account, Molly Maison, alongside her YouTube channel, has over 9 million followers. But how did she get to that level of fame?

Moll- Mae Hague’s life before Love Island

When she was a teenager, the ex-Love Islander competed in beauty pageants, winning Miss Teen Hertfordshire and World Teen Supermodel UK when she was only 16-years-old.

Despite not having a life of luxury in the past, she decided to risk it all by moving to Manchester to pursue a career as an influencer. Little did she know, her life was about to change, and, soon enough, her bank account as well.

Speaking to The Sun once she had come out of the Love Island villa, she revealed: “This time last year, I was living by myself in a flat in Manchester, I had literally no one around me, I was really just trying to create this social media career for myself.”

Molly becomes a fan-favourite as she coupled up with Tommy Fury

Molly’s entrance into the villa of Love Island was one-of-a-kind. Funny enough, she was also interested in Curtis Pritchard, who was Maura Higgins’ partner at the time. Maura was also interested in Tommy, though,

However, throughout the whole series, Molly had her eyes locked on Tommy Fury Although the couple did not end up winning, the lovebirds have surely become one of the most successful cast members up to date. The two have been dating now for almost three years, and live together.

Since leaving the villa, the influencer landed multiple brand deals and even released her own tanning product called Filter by Molly-Mae. The rest is history.

From Love Island to a fashion mogul millionaire

Besides making thousands of pounds in advertisements and brand deals, Molly stepped ahead of the rest of the cast of Love Island. The reality TV star turned into social media personality secured a £500k deal with Pretty Little Thing as a creative art director.

Their first collection PrettyLittleThing x Molly-Mae was released on September 2, 2019. As reported by Planet Radio, many of its items sold out within hours. Months later, she became its creative director. Talk about power.

According to The Sun, Molly had been offered another £2 million brand deal but turned it don’t because “she didn’t like them.” Days later, PLT came through with an astonishing offer. Not too big of a deal. To celebrate the big news, Molly decided to treat herself by getting a £37k Cartier bracelet.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Molly had signed another major brand deal with Beauty Works. Get those coins, girl.

Molly’s “dream home” with Tommy

After a devastating robbery in which she and Tommy lost over £800,000 on valuables in their previous home, the couple finally moved into their luxurious mansion in Cheshire last April. She named her home “Molly Maison” on Instagram.

The inside of the house looks stunning, that’s for sure. With contemporary furniture, an indoor bar, a massive front door, and an enormous garden, Molly has gone all out. Their home is also in a very exclusive area, where the likes of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also reside.

Backlash after success

Fame always comes with a price. Despite having a big following, the 23-year-old saw a backlash last year. Molly has been called out multiple times for her past controversial moments, and she has owned her mistakes.

During a trip to Venice with her beau Tommy, Molly was upset over her food experience even though they had “fallen in love” with the city. She took over her Instagram account and criticized the Italian food, describing it as “grim” and “actually shocking”.

As reported by the Metro, she wrote: “It’s meant to be the home of pizza and pasta and I really can’t see how! Strange. Even this ice cream was grim.” But once she realised the backlash she had been receiving all over the internet, she publicly apologised.

Her latest backlash was during an interview with The Diary Of A CEO. Speaking about the lengths that she had gone to to become her successful self, she said something which rubbed fans the wrong way. She said: “If you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

It went viral. Especially, her remarks about having the “same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé.” The star tried to explain the success which can come from hard work, and how she has obtained everything she deserves. However, followers were quick to point out that not everyone has the same type of day like celebs and successful CEOs.

