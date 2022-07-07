











Molly Mae and Tommy Fury celebrate three years since they fell head over heels for each other on series five of Love Island.

Despite not winning the 2019 series, the couple has been together ever since. By far, their relationship is one of the most successful love stories to come out of the show.

After one more year of “acting like two big kids together”, the two love birds have marked another milestone in their relationship. Making the big step of moving out together in their dream home, the couple now celebrates their their anniversary.

Molly and Tommy have melted the hearts of their 10.6 million conjoint Instagram followers with their touching words about each other on Thursday.

Molly and Tommy celebrate three years together

Screenshot from Molly Mae’s Instagram story – The Love Island stars hug each other

On July 7, while Tommy Fury is currently concentrating on his next fight against YouTuber Jake Paul, the 23-year-old PLL creative director dedicated a few Instagram stories to her beau. And they’re adorable.

In a series of snaps, the former Love Island contestant shared some heartwarming photos of the two. Whilst some have already been seen on their social media accounts, Molly added never-seen-before photos and videos of the two.

As the Instagram stories go on, Molly captioned: “Happy Anniversary to my soulmate. 3 years of us. I love you so much. Let’s continue to act like 2 big kids together… Forever.“

The 23-year-old boxer also shared some words for his partner through Instagram stories, sharing two pictures of the two together to his Instagram followers: “Happy 3rd anniversary to my rock. With me through thick and thin. Couldn’t ask for a better woman.“

Screenshot from Tommy Fury’s Instagram Stories – The Love Island stars pose together

Ellie Belly became the couple’s cupid

Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Despite Molly being interested in Liam Curtis, and Tommy in Maura Higgins, the two youngsters ended up coupled up with each other. Since then, Molly and Tommy became inseparable and were fond of each other throughout the rest of the series.

After the two had their first kiss and their first date, Molly headed off to Casa Amor. However, the influencer leff her toy elephant (Ellie Belly) behind for Tommy. Naturally, the boxer was left behind constantly thinking about her. Viewers at home couldn’t stop gushing about him taking care of her soft toy. Also, his promise of not mingling with other girls.

A month later, with the help of the rest of the Islanders, Tommy asked Molly to officially be his girlfriend. With the help of Curtis, both placed a love letter in Ellie Belly. As the whole villa was watching from downstairs, he declared his feelings for Molly and the two made their relationship official.

Gushing about their ‘effortless’ romance

View Instagram Post

If there’s one thing fans can all agree on, the two lovebirds have gushed about each other since the day left the villa together. Despite not winning the fifth series of Love Island, the couple became the favourite of many. Their fanbase has kept growing ever since.

Fresh off from leaving the Love Island villa, Tommy knew from the very start that Molly was “the girl” for him. In an interview with the Pound for Pound podcast back in 2019, he revealed: “[Our relationship] is effortless really. Since we became boyfriend and girlfriend, every hour we get stronger and stronger.“

Calling each other repeatedly each other’s ‘soulmate’ on social media, it’s clear that the two are together for the long run. In April, the couple moved in together to their dream home, in which the PLL creative direction has created its own Instagram account where she shares updates of their Maison.