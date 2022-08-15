Molly Mae's 'stunning' luxury walk-in wardrobe inspired by Khloe Kardashian













Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague and beau Tommy Fury have been living the lavish lifestyle of the stars as they moved into their dream mansion. The incredible home is said to be worth millions of pounds, and now Molly Mae has given fans the awaited wardrobe tour.

She has not shared many details of her house, and has only shown certain corners of her mansion so far, but now the reality TV star has given us more.

Her latest YouTube video gave an insight into her most closet or walk-in wardrove. On August 14, the 23-year-old broke her three-week break from her YouTube channel. She treated fans with her “dream wardrobe tour”.

Molly Mae exited the villa as a runner-up with current partner, Tommy . Her career has seen the lengths that no Love Islander has ever reached. As the most popular contestant in the history of the series, Molly is living her dream life in her dream home.

Molly Mae gives a tour of her wardrobe

After being MIA on her YouTube Channel, her 1.66 million subscribers received a special treat from the social media star.

Showing clips of how her closet is organised (colour coordinated, it must be said), the influencer told fans she’s very happy with how her house is looking, as she envisioned it in the process. The dreamy walk-in wardrobe is filled with designer goodies. There are the brands of Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Chanel bags worth thousands of pounds.

Throughout the 22-minute video, Molly gives a detailed explanation of the building process, the arrangement and her completed vision board. All white and minimalist, both the clothes and the dozens of shoes and different perfumes are what bring the most attention.

Molly has even dedicated space for her workout clothes. She also included a dressing table where she can do her make up. Props to Khloé Kardashian and Pinterest for inspiring her.

The Islander is said to be very proud of her perfume collection. It has built up ever since the couple’s previous home was burgled and £800,000 worth of luxurious items were stolen.

Fans are obsessed with her luxury closet

Even though she said she wanted to be conscious over not buying things that she doesn’t need, Molly Mae stans couldn’t take their eyes off the close. The endless t-shirts, jeans, stunning blazers and racks caught their eeye/

As soon as the social media star uploaded the video, many took to social media to express how much they wanted to have a wardrobe like her. Honestly, same.

In the comments section of her YouTube Channel, fans showered the star with positive messages. They congratulated her on how far she had gone since her fame and earnings skyrocketed on the fifth series of Love Island.

Molly and Tommy targeted in home burglary

The former house where Molly and Tommy were residing at the time suffered a major burglary in October 2021. The thieves left with approximately £800,000 worth of clothing, shoes and jewelery from both of the influencers.

In the same day the news was announced, Molly promised fans to be more careful when it comes to posting about her personal life in the internet.

Moving into a new apartment, Molly was then victim of another robbery. However, this time it wasn’t at her home. As per The Sun, she revealed her “expensive camera set up” was stolen right after the show. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to retrieve it back.

Now she has finally moved into her dream home and it’s been a couple of months, the beauty mogul has kept it lowkey. Nonetheless, via her home Instagram account, Molly posts different shots of key areas of their modern and luxurious million-pound home.