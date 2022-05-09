











If you’re familiar with Shanina Shaik, you’ll know that she is usually a killer model on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. However, she’s now announced her own secret. Shanina is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew.

We often see Shanina in the latest bikinis and underwear of the season, but things have taken a different turn in the model’s life. With his arms on her bump, Mother’s Day saw her reveal that she is pregnant with Mr. Adesuyan.

From who her boyfriend is to their relationship timeline, Reality Titbit has all the details on their baby on the way. Plus, we looked at Shanina’s relationship history before meeting Matthew.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Shanina Shaik announces pregnancy

Shanina revealed that she is expecting by sharing a social media post on Instagram and Twitter. She held a pregnancy bump in a black and white photo with the Twitter caption: “Baby on board.”

Over on IG, she went into a lot more detail about her pregnancy. The Victoria’s Secret model revealed that her own mother was “amazing” and already knows she will “sacrifice anything” for her baby.

She told People that she and Matthew Adesuyan are expecting a “Fall baby” and is currently in her “second trimester,” which, for her, means “it’s getting harder to hide [my baby bump].”

Who is Matthew Adesuyan?

Matthew is the co-owner of record label, Bad Habit, in Los Angeles. He started the music media group in 2015, two years after the entrepreneur launched clothing company MADEBUYUS.

Before the success of his two businesses, Shanina’s boyfriend was the creative director of multi-platinum LA alternative rock band, The Neighbourhood. Previously, he was CEO of production company I Versus Eye until 2013.

The LA native, who is said to have Armenian roots, is worth around $1.5 million, as per Gossip Next Door. During a 2017 London dinner, the 32-year-old signed musician Burna Boy with his business partner!

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Shanina’s relationship history

Shanina and Matthew went public with their relationship in February 2021, when they celebrated Valentine’s Day. They have been going from strength-to-strength ever since, and are now expecting a baby!

From 2017 to 2019, she was married to DJ Ruckus. Before, Shanina was reportedly in relationships with businessman Seyed Payam Mirtorabi, Julian Posey, Tom Penfold, Tyson Beckford and Ryan Leslie, as per Who’s Dated Who.

The model announced her split from husband DJ Ruckus in June 2019, after a year of marriage. After a brief romance with Seyed, she has moved on to Matthew whose identity she kept under wraps for a while.

Shanina, who walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret five times between 2011 and 2018, previously shared her wish to have two children during an Instagram Q&A. So she’s well on the way to achieving her dreams!

