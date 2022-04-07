Mr T pity's the fools who haven't had their second booster vaccines













Mr T is at it again as he encourages his audience and fans on Twitter to get their second booster vaccine as he says “the virus ain’t over, fool!”

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken to social media to announce his covid vaccine updates as he did the same last year when he recieved his first and also announced to fans that he would still be wearing his mask and would still be social distancing.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Mr T’s latest Tweet and vaccine update and how he “pities the fools” who haven’t recieved theirs yet. Check it out.

OMG: Leonardo DiCaprio meeting Gemma Collins in an exclusive club didn’t end as she hoped

Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 BridTV 9361 Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tP0ZrX-2EiE/hqdefault.jpg 987397 987397 center 22403

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Mr T tweets about his second booster jab

On 6 April 2022 Mr T let his followers, as well as the world, know that he has received his second Moderna booster vaccine in a tweet that said:

I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over Fool! Grrr. Mr T, Twitter

His name is Mr T, not Dr T so he has refrained from giving any medical advice to fans but clearly wants to make a statement about his views on the pandemic as he is passionate about encouraging others to do the same as him.

He has also mentioned that he is choosing to continue with social distancing as well as wearing his mask in public.

I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr — Mr. T (@MrT) April 6, 2022

Fans’ reactions to Mr T’s tweet

As you probably could have guessed, Mr T received mixed reactions for his tweet and had a lot of support for it but also a lot of backlash. Some of the more positive tweets included:

YES! Same. I got my second booster (at CVS) yesterday while wearing two masks and picked up those free N95s while I was at it. Twitter

This Mr T tweet is exactly what I needed today. Twitter

I did too, and I will also still be wearing my mask and keeping my distance. Congrats for being sane and safe. Twitter

However, not all of the tweets were quite as encouraging and a lot of people didn’t agree with Mr T with some going as far to say as he has “succumbed to the system” and said:

Zero shots, no masks, never got covid. I feel amazing. Oh, well I did sneeze once back in March of 2020. Twitter

This tweet was obviously written and paid for by the Moderna marketing team. Twitter

It’s a shame to see such a great man succumb to society’s pressures like this. Twitter

Mr. T is RIGHT.



WE'RE IN THE HOME STRETCH NOW.



2022 NEEDS UNITY 💜💜💜☮️🛐



TO BEAT THE VIRUS. — Supergirl of SF 💎 (@SupergirlofSF) April 6, 2022

This isn’t Mr T’s first time tweeting about the booster

On 13 November 2021 Mr T took to Twitter to let the world know about receiving the first booster vaccine in a tweet that read:

I am Blessed and I am Thankful. I just got my Booster Vaccination shot. My arm is a little sore but no pain. I Pity Pain! Thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses… Mr T, Twitter

Mr T doesn’t view the jab as total “jibber jabber” and believes in its protection against the virus. He continued in a second tweet that read:

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. Mr T, Twitter

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK