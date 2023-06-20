MrBeast, one of the most famous faces on YouTube, routinely faces nasty death hoaxes. But MrBeast has plans to continue releasing content long after his actual passing.

As the individual YouTube creator with the most subscribers on the video-sharing platform, it comes as no surprise that MrBeast endures both the good and the bad that celebrity status brings. But one nastier side to fame is the routine death hoaxes that MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, faces online. This typically revolves around netizens doctoring his tweets to make it appear as if he’s passed away or is facing health troubles.

Let’s hear how MrBeast fights back this troubling area of his career.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger

MrBeast dismisses death hoax post

Earlier this year, in March, MrBeast intervened in a death hoax circulating on social media. A black-and-white portrait of the YouTube star included the caption: “I can’t believe MrBeast died… gone too soon man.. you’ll never be forgotten you legend.”

This post received more than 14 million views and 170,000 ‘likes’ before MrBeast stepped in. “Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol,” MrBeast tweeted to the post.

Instead of allowing netizens the chance to spin his story, MrBeast has accommodated for the actual reality of his passing by taking agency over the matter.

MrBeast has multiple videos lined up for when he dies

The YouTuber is not going to let his death be a barrier to continuing content creation. Even after he passes, MrBeast has videos all ready to be uploaded to the platform which he has scheduled in the years after his death.

MrBeast delved into the matter of his death on the Lex Fridman podcast where he addressed the videos he has scheduled.

“When I had 8,000 subscribers and I was a teenager, I filmed a bunch of videos, and scheduled them years in the future, and I said… I filmed one where I was like, ‘Hi, me in a year’, and the video went up a year later, and it was just like, ‘Hey, I think you’ll have 100,000 subscribers’,” MrBeast explained on the podcast.

“There are some that are scheduled like 20 years in the future, and so, if I don’t die, I’ll just move ’em up.

“And I remember… ‘Cause I filmed these though like seven years ago, but it was… I remember saying a line like, ‘If I’m dead, then I’m currently just in a coffin’, and like whatever, blah, blah,” MrBeast said. “If I’m not alive, then I won’t be able to push back the scheduled upload dates so it’ll go public automatically.” He then reveals that he made several videos like this.

YouTuber slams photoshopping trend

As one of the most popular YouTubers on the platforms, with a net worth of around $100 million to boot, MrBeast gains plenty of fan attention online.

Recent years have seen a trend take off where MrBeast’s tweets are photoshopped to read something different. A recent photoshopped tweet allegedly posted on May 4, 2023 read: “I will be dead in 3 years.”

This was picked up by some YouTubers who commented on the fake tweet thinking that it was real. They also grew concerned for MrBeast’s health as he revealed he suffers from Crohn’s disease last year.

“Can we end the trend of photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails?” MrBeast asked after seeing this latest post and the associated YouTube videos.