Mumbai's 'top matchmaker' Sima Taparia has become a millionaire success













Netflix’s new dating show, Indian Matchmaking has become an incredible success since its debut and the host and “top matchmaker” in Mumbai, Sima Taparia has become a success herself.

To help match up the singles to their best-suited partners, the expert takes into consideration her client’s interests, values, and even zodiac signs. Throughout her impressive career, Taparia has managed to bag herself an even more impressive net worth, Reality Titbit has the details.

Sima Taparia’s net worth

According to starsoffline.com, Sima’s net worth, as of 2020, was an impressive $5 million. However, we can assume that since the launch of the Netflix show, her net worth will have risen significantly.

Sima has made the majority of her money through matchmaking and her work as a “marriage consultant.” In 1993 she founded – and was the president – of a women’s organization called Deepsakhi.

Reportedly, Sima charged $100 for three months of matchmaking help and services. In addition to this, her help in finding a match could involve a $2,000 to $3,000 extra spend.

The matchmaker was in an arranged marriage too

Sima was in an arranged marriage herself. At the young age of 19, she was set up and married to Anup Taparia. Anup was successful already as he was the son of the owner of a leading industrial group in Mumbai.

Due to her husband’s vast family, this gave Sima an opportunity to network and advance her own skills, thus helping project her into her career.

The marriage was clearly a success as according to starsununfolded.com, she and her husband celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on 24 May 2022.

Sima and Anup share two daughters together, Ritu and Mridu. Despite Sima’s incredibly busy schedule, she always makes time for her family.

Sima was labeled the “human Tinder”

Sima is 59 years old as of 2022 and according to starsoffline.com, the star was known as the “human tinder” while she lived in Mumbai.

Her name was known to almost every high-profile Gujarati family in India and across the globe due to her success.

Since her childhood, it is reported that Sima had a skill and unique strength for remembering relations and being able to recall them immediately. This is ultimately why she chose to become and matchmaker, and a very successful one at that.

WATCH INDIAN MATCHMAKING ON NETFLIX NOW

