Dr Now is known for his strict diet plans on My 600-Lb Life and viewers will forever be under his surveillance with his funny TikTok filter.

Versatile TikTok filters can enhance users’ appearance or turn them into AI masterpieces, but have you ever seen an effect that’ll keep them in line with their diet plans?

Enter Younan Nowzaradan, famously known as Dr Now of My 600-Lb Life fame. The TV doctor has become a beloved reality star thanks to his stern yet life-changing advice as he helps morbidly obese people reclaim their lives.

If TLC fans are struggling with diet commitment, there’s no need to book an appointment with Dr Now. Use his TikTok filter instead.

Dr Now’s filter keeps busting My 600-Lb Life fans on TikTok

The funny filter shows Dr Now peering over the shoulders of TikTok users with a disappointed frown, so much so that it’s intimidating. My 600-Lb Life fans apply the effect to skits of themselves reaching for their beloved snacks but as Dr Now creeps from behind, they immediately reach for healthier options.

TikTokers can never escape Dr Now’s sight; he’s practically Big Brother.

Dr Younan Nowzaradan’s 2023 net worth after over one decade on TV

Thanks to his reality TV success, Dr Now has a reported net worth of over $8 million. With over 30 years in the medical field and specialist knowledge in vascular and bariatric surgery., Nowzaradan likely had a lucrative career before joining the entertainment industry.

But earning a platform on a popular program had made his fame and fortune skyrocket. The 79-year-old expert has also published two books titled Last Chance to Live (2015), and The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do (2019).

Dr Now was married to his wife of 27 years before divorce

Dr Now’s professional life has been well-documented; from his degree from the University of Tehran to his acceptance as a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, there’s no denying his medical achievements.

His personal life, meanwhile, has managed to stay relatively out of the spotlight. Dr Now’s social media accounts predominantly consist of selfies or his latest updates at Houston Obesity Surgery, with no mention of his family.

It is known that the doctor was married to a woman named Delores McRedmond for 27 years until the latter filed for divorce in 2002. McRedmond cited the reason for divorce as “insupportability”; Dr Younan counterpetitioned for divorce with the same claim, states court documents published by Justia.

McRedmond worked as a secretary before marrying Dr Now and became a stay-at-home to their three children – Jonathan, Jennifer, and Jessica – as his medical practice provided a “comfortable lifestyle.”