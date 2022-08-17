Mykelti Brown admits gender of her twins was 'last thing they expected'













Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Padron, the daughter of exes Kody and Christine Brown, is expecting twins with her husband, Tony Padron and they have recently revealed the gender of the babies as well as how the news was the “last thing” that they had expected.

The pair already have a 16-month-old daughter together called Avalon Asa and now they will be welcoming two boys into their life. Reality TitBit has all the details.

Chad and JT Go Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11092 Chad and JT Go Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SV5eLsh0DGc/hqdefault.jpg 1075941 1075941 center 22403

Screenshot from TLC YouTube page of Mykelti and Tony from Sister Wives.

Twin boys were “the last thing they expected”

The couple, who wed in 2016, took to Instagram to share the exciting news by posting a snapshot of themselves firing off blue powder poppers with their daughter Avalon.

In the post, Mykelti noted that “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys.” The reality TV star continued to note that that pair is “excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around.”

They haven’t decided on names yet but they have revealed that their twin boys are expected on Dec. 1, “but they’re twins so really we’re thinking before Thanksgiving.”

View Instagram Post

The pair are looking forward to expanding the family

During an interview with People, the TLC star told the outlet on August 16 that they “will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure.”

The reality star went on to say:

I’m excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age. They’ll always have a friend to play with.

We can’t wait to meet the twin boys this December!

View Instagram Post

The pair announced the news in June

On June 23, the 26-year-old shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. At the time, she posted a photo of herself, Tony, and their little girl posing with Mykelti’s baby bump. The caption read:

Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments and express their excitement for the arrival of their babies. One person commented:

Congratulations! Another addition to your already perfect family. Can’t wait to meet them!

Another person even predicted that they may be twins saying, “Congrats! I have a weird feeling that there may be two little ones in there.” And they were right!

WATCH SISTER WIVES SEASON 17 ON TLC ON DISCOVERY+ FROM SEPTEMBER 11, 2022

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK