Khloe Kardashian has yet to reveal her son’s name, but the internet thinks they uncovered the secret – Reality Titbit takes a look at the clues.

After nearly one year, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her son to be Aire Webster. The toddler was first introduced as Wolf, but was renamed because “it didn’t feel like him”. With Aire’s secret now over, attention is solely on Khloe Kardashian‘s bundle of joy.

The Good American founder welcomed her baby boy in August 2022 via surrogate. The pregnancy was a massive shock to fans as it had been kept completely under wraps. Combining that with her on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, the internet was completely puzzled.

Khloe may follow Kylie and wait almost an entire year, so in the meantime, here are all the predictions and information fans have gathered so far.

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine

All the clues pointing to Khloe Kardashian’s son’s name

It starts with a T

Khloe confirmed in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians that her newborn was definitely going to start with a T. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,” she told Kris Jenner whilst brainstorming baby names.

Kris suggested Tyler, Tucker, Tatum, and even Travis for an “easy three”, referring to Travis Barker and Travis Scott. Khloe quickly shut down those ideas, so it’s safe to say that those are not in the running.

Rumor: Trevor

Trevor is the most popular fan-predicted name as it is Tristan’s middle name. A Reddit thread reposted screenshots of a French gossip Instagram account, which allegedly received a tip-off that Trevor is the official name.

Khloe also previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she would name her son Tristan Jr, so Trevor would keep it similar to the athlete’s name.

Similarly, True was named after Khloe’s grandfather, who was called True Otis Houghton. Robert Kardashian Sr’s middle name was also True, so Khloe is most likely keeping it all the family.

It’s not Snowy

The mom of two introduced her son to True via Facetime, to which the four-year-old replied: “Baby brother, hi Snowy!” It promoted fans to believe Snowy was the chosen option, but Khloe clarified on The Kelly Clarkson Show that his name wasn’t weather-related.

“I swear she just does things to mess with me,” Khloe joked about True. “But his name is not Snowy.”



Despite breaking up, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good co-parenting terms

Whether the former couple will ever reunite is unknown, but they’re certainly making co-parenting work. In honor of his 32nd birthday, the entire Kardashian clan uploaded celebratory posts for the Chicago Bulls player.

Khloe praised: “You are truly the best father, brother, and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, and the way u show up for them.

All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy.”

The post sparked fan speculation that they were back together, but there has been confirmation. Khloe also disabled comments on the post, meaning she is aware of the constant backlash over their relationship.