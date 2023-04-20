Nanny Faye has opened up on Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast about how she’s coping with her son Todd and daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley being in prison, three months after their sentence began.

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best will know Todd Chrisley‘s mother for her iconic one-liners and humorous personality, which is why she quickly became a fan favorite. However, she’s now shown a different side to her as she opens up for an emotional conversation.

We take a look at what Nanny Faye said about the matter as she opened up on her granddaughter’s podcast.

Nanny Faye opens up about Todd Chrisley’s prison sentence

On her granddaughter, Lindsie Chrisley‘s The Southern Tea podcast, Nanny Faye said she’s “broken” and “hurting deep in her heart.”

However, she said she’s trying to be strong on the matter: “I’m not gonna let no one see that. Because, you know, I have to be strong. I am still the mother and the grandmother…but I am broken.”

I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it,” she continued.

Nanny Faye also revealed that she has been to visit both her son and daughter-in-law in their separate prisons amid her cancer battle.

Credit: USA Network/Chrisley Knows Best YouTube

Lindsie opened up about Todd in prison

Lindisie doesn’t hold back on speaking about her dad and stepmom’s prison sentences, and just recently opened up about how she hasn’t yet seen Julie Chrisley in prison.

“I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating,” she explained.

However, Lindsie has visited dad Todd Chrisley, as she said he was in “good spirits” and has “made great friends” in jail.

“He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him,” she revealed in an earlier episode of her podcast.

Nanny Faye has been diagnosed with bladder cancer

In Fall of 2021, Todd Chrisley’s mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which he revealed on the Chrisley Confessions podcast in June 2022.

She is currently receiving treatment, and speaking to granddaughter Savannah Chrisley on her podcast, it seems like Nanny Faye isn’t letting it get her down.

“I’m great. The world doesn’t always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going,” she said.

However, she did admit that it has been “real hard” but keeps her spirits up with her faith and belief.