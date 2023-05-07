Savannah Chrisley has shared some BTS snaps of herself filming with Nanny Faye and the rest of the Chrisley family, amid hints they may be making their onscreen return as they were in talks with production companies for a new TV show.

Chrisley Knows Best was on air from 2014, and ran for 10 seasons until the show got canceled after Julie and Todd Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

We take a look at hints Savannah Chrisley and the rest of the family have dropped that they’ll be making their way back to our screens.

Savannah Chrisley and Nanny Faye spotted filming

On Friday 5 May, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram story to share a few BTS snaps with a bunch of cameras.

The first post showed a camera crew along with Savannah’s niece Chloe Chrisley, with the caption “Are you ready?”

The 25-year-old also shared a snap of brother Grayson Chrisley seemingly speaking to a production camera, which she captioned “The love of my life,” alongside a crying emoji.

The biggest hint came from celebrity hairstylist Behind Tylers Chair, who shared a reel of the whole family and production cameras, including Chase Chrisley, with the caption: “The Chrisleys are backkkkkk!”

On top of the video he wrote: “Big news coming soon.”

Savannah and Nanny Faye previously hinted at a TV return

This may not come as too big of a surprise to hardcore Savannah and Nanny Faye fans, as the two have previously hinted at a TV return.

On an episode of the Unlocked Podcast with her grandma, the 25-year-old revealed that they had been in talks with some production companies and that a new reality show could be in the works in 2023.

The star also joked about a film via Twitter back in February where she wrote: “When people ask what we’re gonna do now that my parents are gone… WELL… As Nanny Faye once told an A**hole at the casino – ‘we’re gonna make a movie out of it so drunks like you will have something to watch.'”

The Chrisleys share updates on Todd and Julie in prison

The Chrisley family doesn’t shy away from sharing updates on their parents’ time in prison, as both Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley have podcasts where they reveal all.

Just recently, on an ‘unfiltered’ episode of her Unlocked Podcast, Savannah revealed that Todd and Julie haven’t been able to speak to each other in four months.

Todd’s daughter Lindsie also shares regular updates, as she told her listeners she hasn’t been able to visit Julie Chrisley due to a difficult process with paperwork.

So, if these hints are for a new TV show, we know that Nanny Faye, Savannah, and the rest of the Chrisley family won’t hold back in speaking about their parents’ while filming, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to see what the project actually is.